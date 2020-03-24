Tuesday, March 24 Evening Forecast

The rain came in with a bang this morning as heavy thunderstorms swept across the area. Rain totals were generally in the half an inch to 1″ range with some spots picking up over an inch. This brings our rain tally for the month to over 7″ and it looks like this will go down as one of the wettest Marches on record with even more rain possible before the month comes to an end.

Today’s wave of wet weather has left the area waterlogged with cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will cool through the 40s with areas of fog developing late tonight. Areas east of Hwy. 65 will be favored for fog with dense fog possible.

Morning fog and clouds will give way to sunshine during the morning. The process will take a little longer over the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures will get warm in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s west to mid to upper 60s east.

Temperatures will head a lot higher on Thursday with sunshine and southwest winds sending temperatures into the low 80s. This will be the warmest day of the year so far for many and will be the first time we’ve topped 80° in Springfield this year.

A front will be draped north of the area Thursday night with a risk for some thunderstorms north of the front late in the night. This will favor areas closer to Central Missouri with a few of storms possibly strong enough to generate some hail.

The front may get a nudge to the south early Friday as a result of storms, but the front should wobble back to the north during the day. This will keep the area on the warm and humid side of the front. Temperatures will warm well into the 70s despite mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible during the afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms could be severe with the higher levels of instability that will develop. Wind energy looks like it may fade a bit during the afternoon and this would help reduce the overall severe threat some.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight into Saturday morning as a strong storm system lifts northeast north of the Ozarks. This would ordinarily be a favored spot for severe weather, so it bears watching. Timing of when the storm moves through could work against severe weather to some degree.

Early showers and storms Saturday will clear out quickly Saturday morning with a round of sunshine followed by clouds moving back in later in the day. Strong winds could also impact the area as the powerful storm wraps up north of the area. Temperatures will warm up to near 70° only to fall back through the 60s as clouds and cooler air work in.

The gusty winds will subside overnight with skies clearing by Sunday morning. Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny and seasonable temperatures.

The next chance for showers will come sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lingering clouds may keep temperatures cool on Tuesday.

The overall pattern looks cooler and quieter heading into April.