Tuesday, March 23 Evening Forecast

One storm exits, but another is on the way. We’ll enjoy a break though in between storms on Wednesday.

Tonight will be chilly and dry. Clouds will be tough to clear out near and north of the interstate and this will make for a cloudier start to the day there on Wednesday. Areas further south will enjoy sunnier weather and warmer temperatures on Wednesday with a big range in afternoon highs setting up. Temperatures will range from near 60° for a high near Osceola, MO, to low 70s in Mtn. Home, AR.

The break from the wet weather will be short-lived with showers and thunderstorms spreading northeast into the area late Wednesday night. A few of the storms Thursday morning could be strong enough to produce some hail.

The uncertainty lies with what happens during the afternoon. A surface low is expected to move out of Arkansas and into Southeast Missouri by late afternoon. The exact track is a little unclear though and if the low tracks far enough west it may open the door to a chance for a few severe storms over the Eastern Ozarks Wednesday afternoon. The risk area appears to be east of a Mtn. Home, AR, to Salem, MO, line. Areas further weather are looking at a wet and cool day with temperatures stuck in the 50s. The rain will pick up by afternoon and could be on the heavy side leading to a risk for flooding.

The storm will exit Thursday night with skies clearing out for a time before low clouds and fog may try to develop over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Morning clouds Friday should quickly give way to mostly sunny skies with the day as a whole looking bright and warmer with afternoon temperatures warming well into the 60s.

Weekend weather looks pretty nice too. Saturday may be the nicest day of the two with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. A front moving through Saturday afternoon could come with a slight chance for showers that afternoon into the overnight. Sunshine and cooler weather follow on Sunday.

We won’t see much of a break from wet weather with more rain possible early next week. Clouds will be on the increase Monday with showers possible overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday with a cold front sweeping through late in the day. Temperatures will be mild ahead of the front.