Tuesday, March 23 Evening Forecast

One storm exits, but another is on the way. We’ll enjoy a break though in between storms on Wednesday.

Tonight will be chilly and dry. Clouds will be tough to clear out near and north of the interstate and this will make for a cloudier start to the day there on Wednesday. Areas further south will enjoy sunnier weather and warmer temperatures on Wednesday with a big range in afternoon highs setting up. Temperatures will range from near 60° for a high near Osceola, MO, to low 70s in Mtn. Home, AR.

The break from the wet weather will be short-lived with showers and thunderstorms spreading northeast into the area late Wednesday night. A few of the storms Thursday morning could be strong enough to produce some hail.

The uncertainty lies with what happens during the afternoon. A surface low is expected to move out of Arkansas and into Southeast Missouri by late afternoon. The exact track is a little unclear though and if the low tracks far enough west it may open the door to a chance for a few severe storms over the Eastern Ozarks Wednesday afternoon. The risk area appears to be east of a Mtn. Home, AR, to Salem, MO, line. Areas further weather are looking at a wet and cool day with temperatures stuck in the 50s. The rain will pick up by afternoon and could be on the heavy side leading to a risk for flooding.

The storm will exit Thursday night with skies clearing out for a time before low clouds and fog may try to develop over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Morning clouds Friday should quickly give way to mostly sunny skies with the day as a whole looking bright and warmer with afternoon temperatures warming well into the 60s.

Weekend weather looks pretty nice too. Saturday may be the nicest day of the two with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. A front moving through Saturday afternoon could come with a slight chance for showers that afternoon into the overnight. Sunshine and cooler weather follow on Sunday.

We won’t see much of a break from wet weather with more rain possible early next week. Clouds will be on the increase Monday with showers possible overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday with a cold front sweeping through late in the day. Temperatures will be mild ahead of the front.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

53°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds break up little. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clouds break up little. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

57°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

61° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 50% 61° 42°

Wednesday

62° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 46°

Thursday

54° / 40°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 54° 40°

Friday

68° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 68° 49°

Saturday

74° / 43°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 74° 43°

Sunday

60° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 39°

Monday

65° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 65° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
53°

51°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
50°

49°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
47°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
46°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
45°

44°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
44°

44°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
44°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
47°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
50°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

55°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

58°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°
