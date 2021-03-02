Tuesday, March 2 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been building in behind the cold front that moved through late Sunday, and that has brought quieter conditions to the region. More sunshine is on tap today with highs rising back above average. Many of us will top out in the mid 50s, including the metro. Clear and calm conditions are in play overnight which allows for our temps to tumble pretty fast. We’ll awaken to temps close to freezing Wednesday morning with even milder temps in store later in the day. Afternoon readings surge into the mid and upper 60s throughout the viewing area under an abundance of sunshine. There could be some isolated spots that hit 70°! More warmth surges up into the Ozarks Thursday as this ridge of high pressure hangs on. Enjoy the sun and the warmth because Friday is looking unsettled and chilly as our next disturbance tracks through the Plains. An area of low pressure brings the chance of showers, specially southwest of Springfield. The clouds and the moisture hold our temps down in the 40s making for a somewhat raw day. Moisture tapers off late in the day with drier air moving in overnight. By Saturday, the sunshine is returning with highs jumping back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A pattern shift sets up late in the weekend into early next week as another trough sets up in the West with a ridge in place across the Plains. This means more warmth but also more moisture in the air and the chance for showers and storms. It’s something we’ll be watching so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer