Tuesday, March 2 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and mild temperatures will be the theme through Thursday. Important changes to the pattern are still expected to take shape by next week.

For tonight, we’re looking at clear and quiet weather. Temperatures won’t be quite as chilly as the last couple of nights but will still manage to drop into the low to mid-30s.

Westerly winds and sunshine will help boost afternoon temperatures well into the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Skies look crystal clear from start to finish. More of the same can be expected through Thursday with sunny and mild weather expected. A front will “backdoor” into the Eastern Ozarks, trimming temperatures a few degrees there but it will still remain mild.

The next storm will spread clouds and a few showers into the area Friday as it tracks south of the Ozarks. Temperatures will be running quite a bit cooler with temperatures struggling to get above 50° during the afternoon.

Friday’s clouds and cooler temperatures are just a blip though. A quiet pattern is expected through the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with afternoon highs near 60°. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday but temperatures will still climb to around 60°.

An important shift in the pattern will take shape early next week. A trough will develop across the Western U.S. This will help open up the Gulf with higher humidity building north through the middle of the week. Monday will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s. Clouds will thicken up across the area Tuesday with a chance for showers by Tuesday night. Temperatures will continue to remain mild.

The remainder of next week and through the weekend will offer up increased chances for bouts of thunderstorm activity. Storm systems moving out of the western trough will interact with moisture moving north out of the Gulf favoring increased chances for thunderstorms and heavier rain at times. Stronger storms may result from the pattern too.