Tuesday, March 17 Morning Forecast

Some patchy fog and warmer 40’s will greet you at the door this morning. As showers exit northern Arkansas, we’ll be left with cloud cover through the day today.

Expect cloudy skies and cool low to middle 50’s today.

Our unsettled pattern resumes tonight with the next wave of showers/ storms arriving after midnight. Heavy rain and lightning will greet you by tomorrow morning with lows around 50 degrees.

The afternoon looks mostly cloudy with a few spotty storms on Wednesday. Highs warm towards 70 degrees on breezy southerly winds.

By Thursday, our strong cold front finally makes its approach and passage. Expect showers/ storms early, possibly redeveloping with the front in the afternoon. With highs in the middle 70’s, increasing moisture/ fuel for storms, and plenty of wind energy, strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon. If we see severe storms, all modes of severe storms would be possible including an isolated tornado threat. Stay tuned for the latest on this forecast!

With saturated soils and rounds of heavy rain expected, a flood threat is also a concern Wednesday and Thursday with 1-2″ totals expected. Flood Watches may need to be issued as early as tonight to account for this threat.

Rain clears by Thursday night. Breezy northerly winds will send in a cooler air mass for Friday. Highs will get stuck in the 40’s under partly cloudy skies. By Saturday morning, clear skies, calming winds, and the cooler air mass could set the stage for a freeze. Think now about what to do with your early-blooming plants!

Sunshine and cool 50’s expected Saturday afternoon. Temperatures gradually warm back up through early next week ahead of our next rain chance.

Overcast

Springfield

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Branson

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
50°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
50°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
46°F Rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

West Plains

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
48°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 49°

Wednesday

70° / 60°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 60% 70° 60°

Thursday

75° / 40°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 75° 40°

Friday

47° / 28°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 47° 28°

Saturday

50° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 50° 32°

Sunday

50° / 35°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 50° 35°

Monday

58° / 43°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 10% 58° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

51°

12 AM
Showers
40%
51°

52°

1 AM
Showers
60%
52°

52°

2 AM
Rain
60%
52°

50°

3 AM
Rain
60%
50°

50°

4 AM
Rain
60%
50°

50°

5 AM
Showers
60%
50°

50°

6 AM
Showers
60%
50°

49°

7 AM
Rain
60%
49°

53°

8 AM
Rain
60%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
60%
53°

55°

10 AM
Showers
50%
55°

57°

11 AM
Light Rain
60%
57°

59°

12 PM
Showers
50%
59°

62°

1 PM
Showers
40%
62°

64°

2 PM
Showers
40%
64°

67°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

