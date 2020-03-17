Tuesday, March 17 Morning Forecast

Some patchy fog and warmer 40’s will greet you at the door this morning. As showers exit northern Arkansas, we’ll be left with cloud cover through the day today.

Expect cloudy skies and cool low to middle 50’s today.

Our unsettled pattern resumes tonight with the next wave of showers/ storms arriving after midnight. Heavy rain and lightning will greet you by tomorrow morning with lows around 50 degrees.

The afternoon looks mostly cloudy with a few spotty storms on Wednesday. Highs warm towards 70 degrees on breezy southerly winds.

By Thursday, our strong cold front finally makes its approach and passage. Expect showers/ storms early, possibly redeveloping with the front in the afternoon. With highs in the middle 70’s, increasing moisture/ fuel for storms, and plenty of wind energy, strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon. If we see severe storms, all modes of severe storms would be possible including an isolated tornado threat. Stay tuned for the latest on this forecast!

With saturated soils and rounds of heavy rain expected, a flood threat is also a concern Wednesday and Thursday with 1-2″ totals expected. Flood Watches may need to be issued as early as tonight to account for this threat.

Rain clears by Thursday night. Breezy northerly winds will send in a cooler air mass for Friday. Highs will get stuck in the 40’s under partly cloudy skies. By Saturday morning, clear skies, calming winds, and the cooler air mass could set the stage for a freeze. Think now about what to do with your early-blooming plants!

Sunshine and cool 50’s expected Saturday afternoon. Temperatures gradually warm back up through early next week ahead of our next rain chance.