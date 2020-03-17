Tuesday, March 17 Evening Forecast

St. Patrick’s Day this year will go down as a cloudy and cool. We did manage to shake free of the rain, at least temporarily. The break will be short-lived. The next wave of rain is taking shape over Western Texas and Oklahoma and is set to move in later tonight.

We’ll get through the evening hours with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Showers will spread east of I-49 by midnight, enveloping the area through Wednesday morning. The rain will come with lightning and thunder and possibly a bit of small hail along with heavy downpours.

The morning commute will be wet, but the rain should taper off from west to east by early afternoon. Skies will try to become partly sunny and the weather will be noticeably warmer and more humid during the afternoon as temperatures climb through the 60s. Rain amounts of half an inch to an inch and a half will be common. This could generate some flooding of areas near creeks during the morning hours into the early afternoon.

WARMER WEATHER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

The next wave of rain and thunderstorms will move in late Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday afternoon. Storms look a little stronger with this round with a few severe storms possible. The main threat will be hail early in the day with wind and isolated tornadoes possible later in the day as temperatures warm up. The rain will try to exit from west to east by mid to late afternoon with temperatures warming into the low to mid-70s. It’s questionable whether or not there will be redevelopment of thunderstorms after the earlier rain. IF storms do develop severe weather will be possible. The area will likely pick up another half an inch to inch and a half of rain with that round as well.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE THURSDAY

A strong cold front will push through early Friday, sending temperatures tumbling into the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will hang around through the morning as well with gusty winds out of the northwest. Skies will clear after noon with temperatures climbing back into the mid-40s.

Freezing temperatures will follow Saturday morning as readings dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend weather will remain chilly with increasing high cloudiness on Saturday and highs in the upper 40s. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and highs only in the 40s.

Next week’s pattern looks very similar to what we’re looking at this week. Monday looks mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning followed by warmer temperatures. Another wave of stormy weather looks likely Wednesday into Thursday.