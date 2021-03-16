Tuesday, March 16 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Monday turned out to be a pretty nice day with a lot more sunshine and milder temps. We did see isolated strong to severe storms just north of the viewing area though, thanks to that front and area of low pressure tracking through the region.

That front has stalled across the region and that will keep a little more cloud cover around the viewing area. South of that front we’ll see a little more sunshine with more clouds north of the boundary. The mild temps hold for the afternoon ahead of our next storm system starting to work in from the west. That will give us a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon readings in the 60s and 70s. Strong to severe storms will be possible by Tuesday night as this area of low pressure moves in. There is a Marginal Risk that is in place for many of our communities for hail and gusty winds possible.

The best bet for these will be really early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a day to be weather-aware as this storm continues to progress through.

With more instability in the atmosphere and stronger winds too, there are better ingredients for severe weather. An Enhanced Risk is in play for some of our Arkansas neighborhoods with a Slight Risk in place for Southern MO. All forms of severe weather will be possible including isolated tornadoes. This is something we will be watching closely. Showers look to linger into Thursday before clearing Thursday night. High pressure does begin to build in Friday into next weekend with Spring officially arriving on Saturday. Highs will be seasonable under mainly sunny skies Saturday with temps rising back into the 60s by Sunday. Another storm system brings the chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional showers or a storm late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional showers or a storm late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Rolla

38°F Fog Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
54°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 70° 52°

Wednesday

66° / 39°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 66° 39°

Thursday

42° / 35°
Showers
Showers 40% 42° 35°

Friday

54° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 30°

Saturday

60° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 38°

Sunday

65° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 45°

Monday

64° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 64° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
45°

50°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

61°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

57°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
57°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
57°

57°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
56°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
57°

57°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
57°

Basketball Madness Aaron Sachs 300x250

Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100