Tuesday, March 16 Morning Forecast

Monday turned out to be a pretty nice day with a lot more sunshine and milder temps. We did see isolated strong to severe storms just north of the viewing area though, thanks to that front and area of low pressure tracking through the region.

That front has stalled across the region and that will keep a little more cloud cover around the viewing area. South of that front we’ll see a little more sunshine with more clouds north of the boundary. The mild temps hold for the afternoon ahead of our next storm system starting to work in from the west. That will give us a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon readings in the 60s and 70s. Strong to severe storms will be possible by Tuesday night as this area of low pressure moves in. There is a Marginal Risk that is in place for many of our communities for hail and gusty winds possible.







The best bet for these will be really early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a day to be weather-aware as this storm continues to progress through.

With more instability in the atmosphere and stronger winds too, there are better ingredients for severe weather. An Enhanced Risk is in play for some of our Arkansas neighborhoods with a Slight Risk in place for Southern MO. All forms of severe weather will be possible including isolated tornadoes. This is something we will be watching closely. Showers look to linger into Thursday before clearing Thursday night. High pressure does begin to build in Friday into next weekend with Spring officially arriving on Saturday. Highs will be seasonable under mainly sunny skies Saturday with temps rising back into the 60s by Sunday. Another storm system brings the chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer