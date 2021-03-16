Tuesday, March 16 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

We enjoyed a beautiful spring day across most of the area. A mix of sun and clouds greeted areas south of Hwy. 54 where temperatures climbed into the upper 60s and low 70s. It was a different flavor of weather to the north where the day started with fog and ended with some sun but temperatures stayed cool.

The weather will take a turn overnight as the next storm moves out of the West and an active day of weather is expected on Wednesday.

For tonight, we’ll find quiet weather through much of the night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out before sunrise and continue through the morning. A few of these storms could produce large hail.

A brief lull in the weather may develop around noon as the morning storms move out and we wait on afternoon development.

Higher instability will be nosing north ahead of a boundary up to about I-44 ahead of an area of low pressure that will be tracking near the I-44 corridor. This will likely mark the dividing line with the highest chance for severe weather, including tornadoes occurring to the south.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to quickly fill back in across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas early Wednesday afternoon with the storms gradually spreading east throughout the afternoon into the evening. Some of these storms will likely organize and produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes.

The highest chance for severe weather around the Springfield area will be from 2 pm through 7 pm with the risk ending from west to east during the evening. The risk for severe storms should end by late evening east of Hwy. 63.

Colder air will then wrap in on the backside of the departing storm with additional showers also moving back into the area. The atmosphere may even cool enough for some of the rain to change over to some wet snow north of the interstate. The light showers will taper off to drizzle by Thursday afternoon, continuing into the evening.

In addition to the damp conditions, it will also be windy and cold. Winds will gust over 30 mph with temperatures stalled in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Better weather follows on Friday. Clouds will clear out by Friday morning. Temperatures will chilly on Friday but skies will be bright with temperatures climbing into the 50s.

Weekend weather looks great for outdoor activities. We’ll start the day Saturday with a light freeze and frost. Skies will be bright Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the mid-60s by Sunday afternoon.

The next round of rain will move in Monday into Tuesday. Currently, no severe weather is expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional showers or a storm late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional showers or a storm late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Rolla

54°F Fair Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

62°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 70° 52°

Wednesday

66° / 37°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 66° 37°

Thursday

41° / 33°
Showers
Showers 40% 41° 33°

Friday

55° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 55° 30°

Saturday

61° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Sunday

65° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 47°

Monday

64° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 64° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 PM
Clear
1%
63°

62°

9 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
60°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
57°

57°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
57°

57°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
57°

56°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
56°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
56°

56°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
56°

55°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
55°

56°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
56°

57°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
57°

58°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
58°

60°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
60°

63°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

64°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
64°

64°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
64°

64°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
64°

64°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
64°

64°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
64°

65°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
65°

63°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

Basketball Madness Aaron Sachs 300x250

Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100