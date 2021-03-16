Tuesday, March 16 Evening Forecast

We enjoyed a beautiful spring day across most of the area. A mix of sun and clouds greeted areas south of Hwy. 54 where temperatures climbed into the upper 60s and low 70s. It was a different flavor of weather to the north where the day started with fog and ended with some sun but temperatures stayed cool.

The weather will take a turn overnight as the next storm moves out of the West and an active day of weather is expected on Wednesday.





For tonight, we’ll find quiet weather through much of the night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out before sunrise and continue through the morning. A few of these storms could produce large hail.

A brief lull in the weather may develop around noon as the morning storms move out and we wait on afternoon development.

Higher instability will be nosing north ahead of a boundary up to about I-44 ahead of an area of low pressure that will be tracking near the I-44 corridor. This will likely mark the dividing line with the highest chance for severe weather, including tornadoes occurring to the south.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to quickly fill back in across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas early Wednesday afternoon with the storms gradually spreading east throughout the afternoon into the evening. Some of these storms will likely organize and produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes.







The highest chance for severe weather around the Springfield area will be from 2 pm through 7 pm with the risk ending from west to east during the evening. The risk for severe storms should end by late evening east of Hwy. 63.

Colder air will then wrap in on the backside of the departing storm with additional showers also moving back into the area. The atmosphere may even cool enough for some of the rain to change over to some wet snow north of the interstate. The light showers will taper off to drizzle by Thursday afternoon, continuing into the evening.

In addition to the damp conditions, it will also be windy and cold. Winds will gust over 30 mph with temperatures stalled in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Better weather follows on Friday. Clouds will clear out by Friday morning. Temperatures will chilly on Friday but skies will be bright with temperatures climbing into the 50s.

Weekend weather looks great for outdoor activities. We’ll start the day Saturday with a light freeze and frost. Skies will be bright Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the mid-60s by Sunday afternoon.

The next round of rain will move in Monday into Tuesday. Currently, no severe weather is expected.