Tuesday, March 10 Morning Forecast

High pressure nudges in today, we’ll keep a few clouds and pleasant upper 50’s.

After midnight tonight our next hiccup arrives. A line of showers/ storms will develop in Kansas and dive southeast across SW Missouri and northern Arkansas. Storms should arrive after 2 AM and dive across the area through the early morning hours. This will come with an isolated severe threat, one or two of these storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail.

Storms clear by noon with a few clouds and warm upper 60’s in the afternoon.

By Thursday, our next hiccup arrives with a few showers/ storms. Another severe threat will hold itself near the border and south, where the greatest fuel for storms will lie. Temperatures stay warm near 70 degrees.

We’re dry Friday afternoon with cooler temperatures on north winds behind Thursday’s front. Highs will be in the 50’s. Our next big storm arrives Saturday. With cooler air in place, we’ll eliminate the severe threat. Clouds will keep temperatures cool near 50 degrees. We’ll be drier on Sunday before another rain chance returns Monday.