Tuesday, March 10 Morning Forecast

A few clouds today, storms return tonight

High pressure nudges in today, we’ll keep a few clouds and pleasant upper 50’s.

After midnight tonight our next hiccup arrives. A line of showers/ storms will develop in Kansas and dive southeast across SW Missouri and northern Arkansas. Storms should arrive after 2 AM and dive across the area through the early morning hours. This will come with an isolated severe threat, one or two of these storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail.

Storms clear by noon with a few clouds and warm upper 60’s in the afternoon.

By Thursday, our next hiccup arrives with a few showers/ storms. Another severe threat will hold itself near the border and south, where the greatest fuel for storms will lie. Temperatures stay warm near 70 degrees.

We’re dry Friday afternoon with cooler temperatures on north winds behind Thursday’s front. Highs will be in the 50’s. Our next big storm arrives Saturday. With cooler air in place, we’ll eliminate the severe threat. Clouds will keep temperatures cool near 50 degrees. We’ll be drier on Sunday before another rain chance returns Monday.

Overcast

Springfield

37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
46°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early with showers likely after midnight, and a thunderstorm is possible. Storms may produce some hail. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
48°F Some clouds early with showers likely after midnight, and a thunderstorm is possible. Storms may produce some hail. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

40°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

42°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 46°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 59° 46°

Wednesday

69° / 52°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 69° 52°

Thursday

71° / 41°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 71° 41°

Friday

53° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 53° 39°

Saturday

48° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 48° 36°

Sunday

53° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 43°

Monday

59° / 45°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 59° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

39°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

41°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

44°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

47°

3 AM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

4 AM
Showers
60%
47°

48°

5 AM
Showers
60%
48°

47°

6 AM
Showers
60%
47°

46°

7 AM
Showers
60%
46°

