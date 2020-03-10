Tuesday, March 10 Evening Forecast

Clouds were slow to clear, but once they did sunny skies took over. Temperatures will cool this evening under clear skies and bright moonshine with readings falling back into the 40s. A quick-hitting round of rain and thunderstorms will sweep into the area out of Kansas well after midnight. The stronger storms could bring some hail with the higher risk for severe storms from Southeast Kansas into Northwest Arkansas or roughly south of a Lamar, MO, to West Plains, MO, line. There could also be a risk for some stronger wind gusts across Northwest Arkansas.

HAIL POSSIBLE WITH STORMS WEDNESDAY MORNING

The storms will make a quick exit off to the southeast by mid to late morning with skies becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures look mild with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

The quiet weather won’t last long with additional showers and thunderstorms possible by Thursday morning. By afternoon a front will be located near I-44, pushing southeast. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s south of the front with a risk for some strong to severe storms popping up by mid to late afternoon near the front as it pushes southeast. The threat for storms should exit the area by mid-evening. The main severe risk will be large hail and damaging winds, but there may also be a low threat for a tornado or two as well.

THREAT OF A FEW SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY

Cooler weather will follow the front and this will make for a quiet finish to the week on Friday. More rain will move in late Friday night with showers continuing through Saturday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Temperatures look chilly on Saturday with readings struggling to warm through the 40s.

We’ll finish the weekend with dry and cool weather on Sunday.

Wet weather returns by Monday though. A front to the south will slowly edge north across the area. This will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually head higher too.

The pattern will remain active through next week. We’ll have to keep an eye on severe weather chances and also the risk of heavy rain and flooding. Models suggest that the area could pick up 2 to 5″ of rain through March 20th.