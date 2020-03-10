Tuesday, March 10 Evening Forecast

Clouds were slow to clear, but once they did sunny skies took over. Temperatures will cool this evening under clear skies and bright moonshine with readings falling back into the 40s. A quick-hitting round of rain and thunderstorms will sweep into the area out of Kansas well after midnight. The stronger storms could bring some hail with the higher risk for severe storms from Southeast Kansas into Northwest Arkansas or roughly south of a Lamar, MO, to West Plains, MO, line. There could also be a risk for some stronger wind gusts across Northwest Arkansas.

HAIL POSSIBLE WITH STORMS WEDNESDAY MORNING

The storms will make a quick exit off to the southeast by mid to late morning with skies becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures look mild with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

The quiet weather won’t last long with additional showers and thunderstorms possible by Thursday morning. By afternoon a front will be located near I-44, pushing southeast. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s south of the front with a risk for some strong to severe storms popping up by mid to late afternoon near the front as it pushes southeast. The threat for storms should exit the area by mid-evening. The main severe risk will be large hail and damaging winds, but there may also be a low threat for a tornado or two as well.

THREAT OF A FEW SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY

Cooler weather will follow the front and this will make for a quiet finish to the week on Friday. More rain will move in late Friday night with showers continuing through Saturday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Temperatures look chilly on Saturday with readings struggling to warm through the 40s.

We’ll finish the weekend with dry and cool weather on Sunday.

Wet weather returns by Monday though. A front to the south will slowly edge north across the area. This will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually head higher too.

The pattern will remain active through next week. We’ll have to keep an eye on severe weather chances and also the risk of heavy rain and flooding. Models suggest that the area could pick up 2 to 5″ of rain through March 20th.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
45°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early with showers likely after midnight, and a thunderstorm is possible. Storms may produce some hail. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
48°F Some clouds early with showers likely after midnight, and a thunderstorm is possible. Storms may produce some hail. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Clear skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 10% 58° 45°

Wednesday

67° / 51°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 67° 51°

Thursday

72° / 40°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 72° 40°

Friday

54° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 54° 39°

Saturday

46° / 39°
Rain
Rain 60% 46° 39°

Sunday

53° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 43°

Monday

59° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 59° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

47°

3 AM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

4 AM
Showers
60%
47°

48°

5 AM
Showers
60%
48°

47°

6 AM
Showers
60%
47°

46°

7 AM
Showers
60%
46°

48°

8 AM
Showers
60%
48°

49°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
49°

52°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

