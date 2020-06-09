Tuesday, June 9 Morning Forecast

Weather

Cristobal remnants, nicer end to the week --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes until 10 AM Tuesday for counties along/ east of HWY 65. There, 2-4″+ of rain is likely as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal roll through. Expect heavy rain and flash flooding overnight Monday into Tuesday.

“Cristobal” made landfall just south of New Orleans as a tropical storm on Sunday. Showers will continue for your morning commute. Showers will lift north out of the area during the morning on Tuesday.

The biggest concern with “Cristobal” is the threat of very heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and east of HWY 65 Tuesday morning. There will be a very sharp cut off to the rain on the west side and it looks like that will be just east of I-49. A general 2-4″ is expected within the watch area. Totals of 4-6″ look possible though, especially where the band of heavier rain is expected to set up east of HWY 65. Flooding and flash flooding will be a concern with the risk of flooding at night making it especially dangerous.

Another concern is for a bit of isolated severe weather. The northeast quadrant of the storm will be moving across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri with enough instability for a few stronger storms with the leading bands of rain. Stronger wind gusts and a very low tornado risk is possible. There will likely be general wind gusts of 30-40 mph near and east of HWY 65.

As “Cristobal” moves away on Tuesday another potent storm will move in. Severe weather will be possible later in the afternoon into the early evening, but it’s not a certainty. Warmer and drier air aloft will move in behind “Cristobal” with a cap setting up over the area. This may stifle storm potential. If storms can develop severe weather will be possible with those storms given the wind energy.

Sunny and pleasant weather will move behind Tuesday’s storm. The lower humidity will make for cooler nighttime temperatures with highs in the upper 70’s Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks fairly nice. There will be another front trying to move through later Friday, but it looks dry for now. Overnight temperatures will remain pleasantly cool with the afternoons seasonably warm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 59°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 89° 59°

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 55°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 61°

Friday

85° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 85° 61°

Saturday

83° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 83° 60°

Sunday

84° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 84° 62°

Monday

86° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 86° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 AM
Showers
80%
71°

72°

8 AM
Showers
70%
72°

73°

9 AM
Showers
40%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
85°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
82°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
82°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
77°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Orleans

Trending Stories