Tuesday, June 9 Evening Forecast

The heavy rain that fell overnight quickly exited the area this morning. Rain amounts were very impressive with a band of heavy rain along and east of Hwy. 65 dropping 2 to 5″. The rain left behind a very steamy day with sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

“CRISTOBAL” SOAKED THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT

We’ll see a big shift in seasons over the next 12 hours with a front sweeping the muggy air out of the area this evening. There is still a very low chance for a few strong thunderstorms through mid evening north of Hwy. 54 or over the Eastern Ozarks. Warm, dry air that moved in aloft has so far squashed any rain chances.

By morning clouds and cooler temperatures will sweep into the area. The cooler weather will come with misty light showers Wednesday morning along with gusty winds. A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas along I-49 from 9 pm through noon Wednesday where gusts are expected to top 40 mph.

GUSTY WINDS OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

Temperatures will remain cool through the morning, generally in the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will slowly clear during the afternoon from west to east with the wind easing as well. Temperatures will climb into the 70s west to upper 60s northeast.

A very pleasant day will follow on Thursday. Morning lows will be in the 50s with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

The overall pattern will remain mostly dry and seasonable. A ridge will try to get established over the middle of the country. A trough in the East will be just close enough to keep temperatures from getting too warm. The trough will also likely send a front across the area sometime Friday into Saturday. Right now, it looks like rain chances will remain very low. Hot weather will gradually build back in next week.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

87°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 93°
Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
56°F Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Scattered Clouds

Branson

86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Few Clouds

Harrison

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 91°
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Broken Clouds

Rolla

85°F Broken Clouds Feels like 94°
Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Few Clouds

West Plains

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 94°
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 56°
Windy with a few clouds
Windy with a few clouds 10% 89° 56°

Wednesday

73° / 54°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 20% 73° 54°

Thursday

82° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 82° 60°

Friday

85° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 61°

Saturday

84° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 84° 59°

Sunday

83° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 83° 59°

Monday

84° / 62°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 84° 62°

Hourly Forecast

