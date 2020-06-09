Tuesday, June 9 Evening Forecast

The heavy rain that fell overnight quickly exited the area this morning. Rain amounts were very impressive with a band of heavy rain along and east of Hwy. 65 dropping 2 to 5″. The rain left behind a very steamy day with sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

“CRISTOBAL” SOAKED THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT

We’ll see a big shift in seasons over the next 12 hours with a front sweeping the muggy air out of the area this evening. There is still a very low chance for a few strong thunderstorms through mid evening north of Hwy. 54 or over the Eastern Ozarks. Warm, dry air that moved in aloft has so far squashed any rain chances.

By morning clouds and cooler temperatures will sweep into the area. The cooler weather will come with misty light showers Wednesday morning along with gusty winds. A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas along I-49 from 9 pm through noon Wednesday where gusts are expected to top 40 mph.

GUSTY WINDS OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

Temperatures will remain cool through the morning, generally in the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will slowly clear during the afternoon from west to east with the wind easing as well. Temperatures will climb into the 70s west to upper 60s northeast.





A very pleasant day will follow on Thursday. Morning lows will be in the 50s with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.





The overall pattern will remain mostly dry and seasonable. A ridge will try to get established over the middle of the country. A trough in the East will be just close enough to keep temperatures from getting too warm. The trough will also likely send a front across the area sometime Friday into Saturday. Right now, it looks like rain chances will remain very low. Hot weather will gradually build back in next week.