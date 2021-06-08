Tuesday, June 8 Morning Forecast

The somewhat unsettled and Summer-Like pattern continues as we head into Tuesday thanks to a disturbance continuing to move through the region. As this upper-level low slowly meanders northeastward, more of the same is on tap today. Hit and miss showers and storms are on the docket, especially in the afternoon and evening. Less cloud cover and more sun do look to be the trend though as we head through the rest workweek. Isolated storms remain in the forecast Wednesday and on Thursday with warmer air streaming up into the Ozarks. It will be above average for this time of year with temps surging into the upper 80s tomorrow and Thursday. That pesky low will finally exit by the latter half of the work week with a bit more sunshine expected by Friday. Much of the day is looking dry but we still can’t rule out a stray storm. Highs are going to be hot, surging up into the lower 90s! A cold front looks to approach by early Saturday and this will bring a more refreshing air mass by the weekend. This boundary does bring another chance of storms and these could have the shot to be stronger. We’ll have a really strong cap in the atmosphere though which could prevent development. At best, activity is looking scattered but if you have outdoor plans for the first half of the weekend, stay tuned! We’ll be monitoring trends closely as head through the week. The weekend is looking less humid but still warm for this time of the year. A ridge of high pressure takes over the region by Sunday and this will keep us quiet into the start of next week. Overall the pattern from Sunday on is looking hotter and drier with highs staying above average into the third week of June.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Few showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Few showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 68°

Wednesday

87° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 70°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 87° 71°

Friday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 71°

Saturday

87° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 67°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 65°

Monday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 64°

