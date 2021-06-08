Tuesday, June 8 Evening Forecast

A cloudy, comfortable morning turned warm as sunshine broke through the clouds today. Afternoon temperatures were in the low to mid-80s with a few widely scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon heat. The risk of rain will quickly wind down this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s by morning.

Morning clouds Wednesday will give way to partly cloudy and warm conditions. A few spotty afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible, mainly south of the interstate. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s.

The heat will continue to build through Thursday and Friday as a summer ridge builds east across the middle of the country. The atmosphere will continue to dry out and heat up, cutting back on rain chances. Just a few isolated showers or storms are expected on both days. Temperatures will be warm at night and hot during the afternoon as highs climb into the upper 80s to near 90°. Heat Index values will also be climbing with feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s to low 100s by Friday.

There’s a signal for a better chance for storms on Saturday. Leftover pockets of storms moving around the summer ridge may drop in from the northwest Friday or Saturday with the best chance of this happening on Saturday. Temperatures will still be warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

The airmass will try to dry out Sunday into Monday. The lower humidity will keep the pattern quiet into early next week. The mornings will be a bit more comfortable but the afternoon will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.