Tuesday, June 30 Morning Forecast

Chance of storms, staying hot and humid today

A weak disturbance is rolling through this morning and could pop a few showers/ storms this afternoon. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, lightning, and maybe 60 mph winds.

Otherwise, it will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees feeling closer to 100 degrees.

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect along the I-49 corridor where highs in the 90’s could feel closer to 105-110 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!

Tonight will stay warm and humid with lows only dropping into the middle 70’s.

Heat continues to crank tomorrow, the current heat advisory will likely need to be expanded farther south and east. Highs in the middle 90’s will feel like 100-110 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Stay cool and hydrated! An isolated storm could bubble on the heat/ humidity but most of us stay dry.

We’ll continue to be dangerously hot and humid on Thursday, likely another day near heat advisory criteria. Expect highs in the middle 90’s to feel like 100-110 degrees.

By Friday a few storms will be possible, it stays hot but likely not to the heat advisory criteria anymore.

Heat/ humidity continue to crank through the holiday weekend. Highs around 90 degrees will feel closer to 100 degrees.

Clear

Springfield

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rolla

74°F Few Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 90° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 74°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 10% 94° 73°

Friday

90° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 30% 90° 73°

Saturday

91° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 70°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 71°

Monday

91° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 68°

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

79°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

