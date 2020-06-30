Tuesday, June 30 Morning Forecast

A weak disturbance is rolling through this morning and could pop a few showers/ storms this afternoon. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, lightning, and maybe 60 mph winds.

Otherwise, it will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees feeling closer to 100 degrees.

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect along the I-49 corridor where highs in the 90’s could feel closer to 105-110 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!

Tonight will stay warm and humid with lows only dropping into the middle 70’s.

Heat continues to crank tomorrow, the current heat advisory will likely need to be expanded farther south and east. Highs in the middle 90’s will feel like 100-110 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Stay cool and hydrated! An isolated storm could bubble on the heat/ humidity but most of us stay dry.

We’ll continue to be dangerously hot and humid on Thursday, likely another day near heat advisory criteria. Expect highs in the middle 90’s to feel like 100-110 degrees.

By Friday a few storms will be possible, it stays hot but likely not to the heat advisory criteria anymore.

Heat/ humidity continue to crank through the holiday weekend. Highs around 90 degrees will feel closer to 100 degrees.