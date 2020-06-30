Tuesday, June 30 Evening Forecast

Weather

Heat Advisories issued, hot & humid into the weekend --

Heat Advisories continue for counties along I-49 until 8 PM this evening. Stay hydrated, limit time outside, and check on your pets and the elderly.

Heat and humidity continue to crank for the rest of this week and into the holiday weekend. A few storm chances are possible during the week, but no washout days and not everyone will see rain.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70’s, little to no relief, with warm and muggy conditions. A few clouds will stick around and showers are possible especially in Central Missouri where a line of storms will sag south overnight.

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED for counties in Missouri and Arkansas from 12 PM – 8 PM Wednesday. Temps will be in the 90’s with feel-like temps in the triple digits. Stay hydrated, limit time outside, and look before you lock.

Wednesday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. A few showers/storms are possible especially east of Highway 65. These could become strong to severe with main threats being damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Otherwise, you can expect mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Thursday will, again, be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. An isolated shower or two is possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies can be expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Friday will be cooler, and I use that term loosely. Temperatures will still top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s but with a chance of showers and storms. It will still be hot and humid despite the showers. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Saturday for the 4th of July, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. Firework shows should be good to go but it will be warm in the evening with temperatures in the 80’7 and 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday into the beginning of the workweek with be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday there might be an isolated shower or two.

Clear

Springfield

85°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

90°F Broken Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

87°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
73°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

86°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 90° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 74°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 10% 93° 74°

Friday

89° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 89° 71°

Saturday

91° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 71°

Sunday

92° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 70°

Monday

91° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

