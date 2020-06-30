Tuesday, June 30 Evening Forecast

Heat Advisories continue for counties along I-49 until 8 PM this evening. Stay hydrated, limit time outside, and check on your pets and the elderly.

Heat and humidity continue to crank for the rest of this week and into the holiday weekend. A few storm chances are possible during the week, but no washout days and not everyone will see rain.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70’s, little to no relief, with warm and muggy conditions. A few clouds will stick around and showers are possible especially in Central Missouri where a line of storms will sag south overnight.

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED for counties in Missouri and Arkansas from 12 PM – 8 PM Wednesday. Temps will be in the 90’s with feel-like temps in the triple digits. Stay hydrated, limit time outside, and look before you lock.

Wednesday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. A few showers/storms are possible especially east of Highway 65. These could become strong to severe with main threats being damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Otherwise, you can expect mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Thursday will, again, be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. An isolated shower or two is possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies can be expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Friday will be cooler, and I use that term loosely. Temperatures will still top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s but with a chance of showers and storms. It will still be hot and humid despite the showers. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Saturday for the 4th of July, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. Firework shows should be good to go but it will be warm in the evening with temperatures in the 80’7 and 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.







Sunday into the beginning of the workweek with be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday there might be an isolated shower or two.