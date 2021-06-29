Tuesday, June 29 Morning Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 87° 70°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 69°

Thursday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 79° 66°

Friday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Saturday

79° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 79° 59°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 62°

Monday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
80°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
85°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
84°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
81°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
71°

We kicked off the week with scattered storms, some sunshine, and lots of humidity, and that trend continues today. A stalled front remains to our west which will keep the threat for hit or miss storms around the Ozarks. Better chances of rain are on tap to the west, closer to the boundary. That is where we’ve seen flooding concerns thanks to repeated rounds of rain. Flash Flood Watches are still in play today so stay weather aware. Highs rebound into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon and with all of the moisture in the air, it’s going to feel worse. Heat Index values will likely climb over 90°. With that daytime-driven instability, storms will likely spark in the afternoon and a couple could be stronger with smaller hail and brief gusty winds. The front remains parked on top of the area into mid-week which keeps us unsettled across the viewing area. This front looks to finally sweep through the Show-Me State Thursday and will bring more widespread showers and storms. These will likely linger into the overnight before clearing in the early hours of Friday. More refreshing air then builds into the region by the end of the week. We could see a spotty sprinkle early as this system departs but most of us will stay dry. As we head into the holiday weekend, high pressure at the surface settles in. Lots of sunshine is on tap as a result along with comfy conditions for Saturday and July 4th. Highs will be a touch below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures do start to rebound into early next week with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 80s under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
