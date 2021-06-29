Tuesday, June 29 Morning Forecast

We kicked off the week with scattered storms, some sunshine, and lots of humidity, and that trend continues today. A stalled front remains to our west which will keep the threat for hit or miss storms around the Ozarks. Better chances of rain are on tap to the west, closer to the boundary. That is where we’ve seen flooding concerns thanks to repeated rounds of rain. Flash Flood Watches are still in play today so stay weather aware. Highs rebound into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon and with all of the moisture in the air, it’s going to feel worse. Heat Index values will likely climb over 90°. With that daytime-driven instability, storms will likely spark in the afternoon and a couple could be stronger with smaller hail and brief gusty winds. The front remains parked on top of the area into mid-week which keeps us unsettled across the viewing area. This front looks to finally sweep through the Show-Me State Thursday and will bring more widespread showers and storms. These will likely linger into the overnight before clearing in the early hours of Friday. More refreshing air then builds into the region by the end of the week. We could see a spotty sprinkle early as this system departs but most of us will stay dry. As we head into the holiday weekend, high pressure at the surface settles in. Lots of sunshine is on tap as a result along with comfy conditions for Saturday and July 4th. Highs will be a touch below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures do start to rebound into early next week with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 80s under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer