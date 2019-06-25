Tuesday, June 25 Morning Forecast

AREAL FLOOD WARNING continues for parts of Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, & Newton counties until 9:30 AM Tuesday. Sunday’s quick 4-6″+ rain is still creating residual flooding, especially near rivers & creeks. MODoT is still reporting issues with low-water crossings, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! 

Today the heat and humidity return on southwest winds and mostly sunny skies. Highs pop back into the middle and upper 80’s with dew points surging back into the middle 60’s. That will bring a sticky real feel closer to 90 degrees.

By tonight a few showers/ storms will roll through with lows more humid in the upper 60’s.

By Wednesday, the pattern stays the same and summery. We’ll keep a dome of high pressure bringing heat and humidity to the Ozarks. Highs will be near 90 degrees with lows near 70 degrees daily through the weekend. With humidity, heat index values will approach 95 degrees.

A few weak disturbances will ride the side of the high-pressure, or ridge, as we head through the week. Combined with the summery heat and humidity, a few isolated storms will be possible daily. Given the summery pattern, storms will not be organized nor widespread.

Summery heat and humidity hang around through the weekend with continued heat indices near 95 degrees, stay cool and hydrated!

Fair

Springfield

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Harrison

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 68°

Wednesday

86° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 69°

Thursday

88° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 69°

Friday

90° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 69°

Saturday

90° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 68°

Sunday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 69°

Monday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
86°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
71°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
69°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

