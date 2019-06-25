Tuesday, June 25 Morning Forecast

AREAL FLOOD WARNING continues for parts of Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, & Newton counties until 9:30 AM Tuesday. Sunday’s quick 4-6″+ rain is still creating residual flooding, especially near rivers & creeks. MODoT is still reporting issues with low-water crossings, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

Today the heat and humidity return on southwest winds and mostly sunny skies. Highs pop back into the middle and upper 80’s with dew points surging back into the middle 60’s. That will bring a sticky real feel closer to 90 degrees.

By tonight a few showers/ storms will roll through with lows more humid in the upper 60’s.

By Wednesday, the pattern stays the same and summery. We’ll keep a dome of high pressure bringing heat and humidity to the Ozarks. Highs will be near 90 degrees with lows near 70 degrees daily through the weekend. With humidity, heat index values will approach 95 degrees.

A few weak disturbances will ride the side of the high-pressure, or ridge, as we head through the week. Combined with the summery heat and humidity, a few isolated storms will be possible daily. Given the summery pattern, storms will not be organized nor widespread.

Summery heat and humidity hang around through the weekend with continued heat indices near 95 degrees, stay cool and hydrated!