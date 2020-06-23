Tuesday, June 23 Morning Forecast

Breaking News
We’re starting out feeling a little better this morning, but even more comfortable air rolls in today.

Northwest winds are kicking behind yesterday’s cold front. That’s ushering in a cooler, more pleasant air mass. Expect lots of sunshine under high pressure today, with highs in the lower 80’s feeling good!

Tonight will be clear, crisp, and comfortable. Open up the windows! Lows will dip into the upper 50’s, almost 10 degrees below normal.

We’ll be comfortable and nice again tomorrow afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 80’s.

That high pressure nudges to the east by Thursday and Friday. We’ll warm back up into the middle/upper 80’s and turn sticky again. An isolated storm is possible but most stay dry.

By the weekend the pattern turns unsettled again. While no day will be a washout, scattered showers/ storms will be possible daily through early next week. We’ll stay sticky and seasonal with highs in the middle 80’s and lows in the 60’s.

Clear

Springfield

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 58°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 82° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 84° 63°

Thursday

87° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 87° 69°

Friday

88° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 88° 70°

Saturday

86° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 86° 69°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 86° 70°

Monday

87° / 71°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
10%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
10%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

2 AM
Clear
10%
62°

60°

3 AM
Clear
10%
60°

60°

4 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

5 AM
Clear
10%
59°

