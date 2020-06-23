Tuesday, June 23 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out feeling a little better this morning, but even more comfortable air rolls in today.

Northwest winds are kicking behind yesterday’s cold front. That’s ushering in a cooler, more pleasant air mass. Expect lots of sunshine under high pressure today, with highs in the lower 80’s feeling good!

Tonight will be clear, crisp, and comfortable. Open up the windows! Lows will dip into the upper 50’s, almost 10 degrees below normal.

We’ll be comfortable and nice again tomorrow afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 80’s.

That high pressure nudges to the east by Thursday and Friday. We’ll warm back up into the middle/upper 80’s and turn sticky again. An isolated storm is possible but most stay dry.

By the weekend the pattern turns unsettled again. While no day will be a washout, scattered showers/ storms will be possible daily through early next week. We’ll stay sticky and seasonal with highs in the middle 80’s and lows in the 60’s.