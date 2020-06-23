Tuesday, June 23 Evening Forecast

Mild and quiet weather has settled in across the area. It came with some cloud cover this afternoon and even a few isolated showers near Central Missouri.

Heading into tonight, it looks like a June beauty! It certainly looks like a great evening to be outside with comfortably temperatures and humidity levels. Temperatures by morning will settle into the upper 50s.

Temperatures will climb a bit on Wednesday, but humidity levels will remain low. Look for mostly sunny skies too.





A warm front will be setting up to the west by Wednesday evening and it might spark some overnight rain over Northeast Kansas. Some of this activity may spill east into Central Missouri by Thursday morning.

Outside of that, it looks like Thursday will be another dry day. It will be hotter and a little more humid.

The pattern won’t change much through Friday. Temperatures and humidity levels will continue to creep higher. A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms look possible, but most areas will remain dry.

Rain chances will perk up a bit over the weekend into Monday. A warm and humid air mass will be in place. Pockets of upper-level energy are expected to move across the region too. This should trigger some shower and thunderstorm activity at times over the weekend. Rain will probably remain on the spotty side though. Cloud cover should be a bit more widespread too and this will help trim back afternoon highs by a few degrees. Overnight temperatures will be warm.

By Tuesday, it looks like most of the upper-level energy will be moving out of the area. Higher pressures will be developing in the atmosphere over the area too, making for drier and hotter conditions.