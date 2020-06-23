Tuesday, June 23 Evening Forecast

Mild and quiet weather has settled in across the area. It came with some cloud cover this afternoon and even a few isolated showers near Central Missouri.

Heading into tonight, it looks like a June beauty! It certainly looks like a great evening to be outside with comfortably temperatures and humidity levels. Temperatures by morning will settle into the upper 50s.

Temperatures will climb a bit on Wednesday, but humidity levels will remain low. Look for mostly sunny skies too.

A warm front will be setting up to the west by Wednesday evening and it might spark some overnight rain over Northeast Kansas. Some of this activity may spill east into Central Missouri by Thursday morning.

Outside of that, it looks like Thursday will be another dry day. It will be hotter and a little more humid.

The pattern won’t change much through Friday. Temperatures and humidity levels will continue to creep higher. A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms look possible, but most areas will remain dry.

Rain chances will perk up a bit over the weekend into Monday. A warm and humid air mass will be in place. Pockets of upper-level energy are expected to move across the region too. This should trigger some shower and thunderstorm activity at times over the weekend. Rain will probably remain on the spotty side though. Cloud cover should be a bit more widespread too and this will help trim back afternoon highs by a few degrees. Overnight temperatures will be warm.

By Tuesday, it looks like most of the upper-level energy will be moving out of the area. Higher pressures will be developing in the atmosphere over the area too, making for drier and hotter conditions.

Few Clouds

Springfield

79°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 57F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 58°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 83° 64°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 68°

Friday

88° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 30% 88° 70°

Saturday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 69°

Sunday

87° / 69°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 87° 69°

Monday

88° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
10%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
10%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

2 AM
Clear
10%
62°

60°

3 AM
Clear
10%
60°

60°

4 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

5 AM
Clear
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

