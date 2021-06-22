Tuesday, June 22 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 66°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 73°

Friday

91° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 91° 72°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 80° 65°

Sunday

80° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 80° 66°

Monday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 67°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

71°

9 PM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
2%
67°

65°

1 AM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
2%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
3%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
3%
61°

60°

6 AM
Sunny
3%
60°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
61°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

High pressure has taken over the region in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. Drier and cooler air has been moving in, bringing a more pleasant feel to the Ozarks. Expect to awaken to readings in the 50s and possibly 40s across some of our far northern neighborhoods. Today will be gorgeous as this area of high pressure at the surface moves eastward. Winds will turn around from the south which will bring us a nice rebound in our temperatures. Highs will remain below average though, topping out in the lower 80s under plenty of sunshine. Humidity values will be low making it feel a lot more comfortable too. The pleasant feel in the air holds into mid-week with mainly sunny skies prevailing. Highs continue to warm up through the week with the low to mid-80s returning for Wednesday with the 90s back by Thursday. A disturbance does move our way on Thursday bringing the chance for a few storms. Better chances for moisture are in place to our north but we’ll keep that potential around the viewing area throughout the day. A couple could become strong to severe with all of that instability building during the afternoon. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns. Make sure you stay weather aware! Another cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. The upper-level part of this storm system keeps the chance of rain around into Saturday with much cooler temps for this time of the year. At the surface, this cold front is looking like it will stall. That along with a disturbance ejecting toward us on Sunday keeps the threat of rain around to end the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned because those may have to be shifted around.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
