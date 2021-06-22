Tuesday, June 22 Morning Forecast

High pressure has taken over the region in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. Drier and cooler air has been moving in, bringing a more pleasant feel to the Ozarks. Expect to awaken to readings in the 50s and possibly 40s across some of our far northern neighborhoods. Today will be gorgeous as this area of high pressure at the surface moves eastward. Winds will turn around from the south which will bring us a nice rebound in our temperatures. Highs will remain below average though, topping out in the lower 80s under plenty of sunshine. Humidity values will be low making it feel a lot more comfortable too. The pleasant feel in the air holds into mid-week with mainly sunny skies prevailing. Highs continue to warm up through the week with the low to mid-80s returning for Wednesday with the 90s back by Thursday. A disturbance does move our way on Thursday bringing the chance for a few storms. Better chances for moisture are in place to our north but we’ll keep that potential around the viewing area throughout the day. A couple could become strong to severe with all of that instability building during the afternoon. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns. Make sure you stay weather aware! Another cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. The upper-level part of this storm system keeps the chance of rain around into Saturday with much cooler temps for this time of the year. At the surface, this cold front is looking like it will stall. That along with a disturbance ejecting toward us on Sunday keeps the threat of rain around to end the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned because those may have to be shifted around.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer