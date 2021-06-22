Tuesday, June 22 Evening Forecast

It was a beautiful day across the region with high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s low 80s this afternoon with low humidity levels. Mostly clear skies will carry into tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s low 60s.

As you head out the door tomorrow morning you will want a lightweight jacket until the temperatures increase by mid tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with temperatures slightly warmer than Tuesday thanks to a high pressure dominating the weather pattern tomorrow. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s for most areas. It will be a great day for outdoor activities or even walking the pup around as temperatures and humidity levels will be lower tomorrow before climbing into the back half of the week.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will be soaring into the upper 80s and 90s with heat index values approaching 100-105. The heat will be short-lived as a system will sweep through late this week into this weekend. An upper-level shortwave will slide through later this week. The front will stall out resulting in multiple rounds of showers and storms this weekend with dry spots in between rounds. Thursday there will be some thunderstorms in central Missouri, but by Friday the storms and showers will become more widespread and continue into the weekend. Several rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rain potential will be in the forecast Friday and into the weekend. Right now the total amount of precipitation is uncertain but it will need to be watched for flooding potential.

Temperatures behind the front will drop back into the 80s over the weekend with a chance for showers and storms throughout the weekend.