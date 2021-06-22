Tuesday, June 22 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 67°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 73°

Friday

91° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 80° 65°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 81° 65°

Monday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
78°

76°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
76°

72°

9 PM
Clear
1%
72°

69°

10 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
1%
68°

66°

12 AM
Clear
1%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
1%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
2%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
3%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
3%
61°

61°

6 AM
Sunny
3%
61°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
61°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

It was a beautiful day across the region with high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s low 80s this afternoon with low humidity levels. Mostly clear skies will carry into tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s low 60s.

As you head out the door tomorrow morning you will want a lightweight jacket until the temperatures increase by mid tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with temperatures slightly warmer than Tuesday thanks to a high pressure dominating the weather pattern tomorrow. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s for most areas. It will be a great day for outdoor activities or even walking the pup around as temperatures and humidity levels will be lower tomorrow before climbing into the back half of the week.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will be soaring into the upper 80s and 90s with heat index values approaching 100-105. The heat will be short-lived as a system will sweep through late this week into this weekend. An upper-level shortwave will slide through later this week. The front will stall out resulting in multiple rounds of showers and storms this weekend with dry spots in between rounds. Thursday there will be some thunderstorms in central Missouri, but by Friday the storms and showers will become more widespread and continue into the weekend. Several rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rain potential will be in the forecast Friday and into the weekend. Right now the total amount of precipitation is uncertain but it will need to be watched for flooding potential.

Temperatures behind the front will drop back into the 80s over the weekend with a chance for showers and storms throughout the weekend.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

78°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Generally clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
