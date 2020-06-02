Tuesday, June 2 Morning Forecast

Temperatures will continue to climb on Tuesday with mainly sunny skies throughout the day. Afternoon readings will top out in the mid 80s with upper 80s possible closer to Central Missouri. Humidity levels will be a touch higher, but still not too bad.

Hot and humid weather will develop on Wednesday with rain chances returning as well. It will be a two-pronged attack with some upper-level energy triggering spotty showers and thunderstorms over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas Wednesday afternoon. A front pressing south into Northern Missouri will trigger scattered storms by evening along the front. There could be a few severe storms with that activity with large hail and strong wind gusts possible.

The pattern Thursday and Friday will feature a front stalled just to the north with some upper-level energy interacting with the front. It looks like a set-up that may favor bigger clusters of storms sweeping through parts of the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and then again Thursday night into Friday morning. Some stronger winds may come with this kind of activity if it comes together. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms might be possible too depending on where leftover boundaries wind up. Temperatures will probably be tempered a bit by leftover clouds and rain, but should manage to climb into the mid to upper 80s both days.

A building ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere will stifle storm chances on Saturday, but a few isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Sunday and Monday look hot and dry with muggy morning conditions giving way to a hot afternoon with highs near 90°.

Wetter weather looks like it will return Tuesday into Wednesday, and this may be partly due to some tropical remnants moving north across the region. A Tropical Depression has formed this afternoon in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to become Tropical Storm Cristobal in the coming days as it slowly lifts north through the Gulf. The storm is then expected to impact the Upper Texas Coast or Louisiana Coast late in the weekend. A trough in the West would then help to nudge it north as the ridge over the middle of the country breaks down. Something to keep an eye on in the longer range.