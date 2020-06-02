Tuesday, June 2 Evening Forecast

Temperatures continued to climb today with afternoon readings in the low to mid 80s. The hotter pattern will continue through the weekend and it will come with higher humidity and some rain as well.

For tonight, it doesn’t look as cool as previous nights. Skies will be mostly clear with morning lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will warm up quickly with mostly sunny skies in the morning giving way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. An upper-level storm passing by to the south will trigger a few spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially east of Hwy. 65. Scattered storms will also develop by late afternoon along a front across Central Missouri. With the high levels of instability a few strong to severe storms are possible with strong winds and some hail.

A FEW SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

The scenario for Wednesday into Thursday looks a little murky. One scenario is for storms to continue building south and southwest into the higher instability across Southwest Missouri. This would mean a wave of storms spreading across much of the area overnight Wednesday night. Another possibility is for storms over Central Missouri to not get overly organized. Another area of storms could then sweep in from the northwest by Thursday morning. Either way, it looks like much of the area will see some rain Wednesday night into Thursday. The severe risk doesn’t look overly high, but with any organized lines of storms, strong winds will be a possibility along with a risk of some hail.

How the rain plays out Wednesday night into Thursday morning will likely have bearing on Thursday’s weather. Lingering cloud cover may limit temperatures from warming up as much as they could. That said, temperatures should still manage to climb into the 80s. Lingering boundaries could also initiate some afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity but it’s not expected to be widespread.

The pattern will support at least a chance for scattered storms into Friday. Temperatures will probably be a bit hotter topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

The upper-level pattern will then shift from a flat jet stream pattern to more of a ridge over the region. This will lead to hotter and drier weather. A few isolated thunderstorms look possible, mainly on Saturday. Sunday looks hot and mostly sunny. We’ll have a shot at hitting 90° for the first time this year over the weekend too.

HOT AND MAINLY DRY WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

We’ll then have to turn our attention toward the Gulf. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make a move toward the Louisiana Coast over the weekend. The pattern over the U.S. would then funnel the remnants of the storm through the region. It’s unclear right now what the exact track will be in our area, but skies should trend cloudier Monday with a risk of showers to the south. Tuesday looks mainly cloudy with the risk of heavy rain. Isolated severe weather would be possible too if the center of the storm takes a more westerly track through the region.

  • TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL
  • REMNANTS COULD MOVE THROUGH NEXT WEEK

A cold front is then expected to sweep through on Wednesday bringing drier weather to the area for the remainder of next week.

Clear

Springfield

83°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

81°F Broken Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

83°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

83°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Some clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 84° 66°

Wednesday

86° / 65°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 86° 65°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 50% 85° 66°

Friday

87° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 87° 69°

Saturday

89° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 89° 70°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 90° 72°

Monday

87° / 71°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 20% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

