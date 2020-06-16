Tuesday, June 16 Morning Forecast

Summery stretch continues today

We’re starting out warm and muggy this morning with both temperatures and dew points in the 60’s.

Our summery stretch continues today!

High pressure remains in control upstairs, keeping us mostly sunny, warm, and humid with temperatures in the upper 80’s. At the surface, a boundary is sitting nearby pooling our humidity together. That could pop a few isolated showers/ storms as heat/ humidity grow today. Most of us will stay dry.

We stay clear, warm, and muggy tonight with lows in the middle 60’s.

Much of the same tomorrow, through the end of the week — Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs up near 90 degrees. An isolated storm could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day but most stay dry.

We’ll find more highs in the lower 90’s by Friday and into the weekend, turning hot and humid.

By Saturday, a front starts to break down our stalled dry pattern. Expect a few storms possible through Father’s Day with highs in the upper 80’s.

The front may stall into early next week. This would bring continued storm chances with a threat of severe weather and flooding. Stay tuned to the latest forecast!

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 62°

Wednesday

87° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 87° 65°

Thursday

90° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 90° 67°

Friday

91° / 69°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 10% 91° 69°

Saturday

90° / 68°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 90° 68°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 50% 86° 66°

Monday

86° / 66°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
82°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

4 AM
Clear
0%
63°

