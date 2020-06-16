Tuesday, June 16 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out warm and muggy this morning with both temperatures and dew points in the 60’s.

Our summery stretch continues today!

High pressure remains in control upstairs, keeping us mostly sunny, warm, and humid with temperatures in the upper 80’s. At the surface, a boundary is sitting nearby pooling our humidity together. That could pop a few isolated showers/ storms as heat/ humidity grow today. Most of us will stay dry.

We stay clear, warm, and muggy tonight with lows in the middle 60’s.

Much of the same tomorrow, through the end of the week — Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs up near 90 degrees. An isolated storm could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day but most stay dry.

We’ll find more highs in the lower 90’s by Friday and into the weekend, turning hot and humid.

By Saturday, a front starts to break down our stalled dry pattern. Expect a few storms possible through Father’s Day with highs in the upper 80’s.

The front may stall into early next week. This would bring continued storm chances with a threat of severe weather and flooding. Stay tuned to the latest forecast!