Tuesday, June 16 Evening Forecast

Nice spell of weather through tomorrow. Drier air has flooded in from the east, lowering humidity values. This will set us up for a beautiful night across the area with temperatures slipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will be a near carbon copy of Tuesday with mainly sunny skies, lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. It looks like isolated shower activity will remain confined to areas near I-49, but with the front becoming more diffuse, showers should remain even more isolated than past days.

Thursday looks warm and quiet. Humidity levels will remain fairly low, but temperatures will be climbing with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the area will remain dry.

By Friday the upper-level ridge that’s keeping the pattern quiet begins to break down. Rain chances will be a touch higher Friday afternoon, but the activity should remain isolated and more likely near and north of I-44. Temperatures look hot with highs near 90°.

An upper-level trough moving through the Upper Midwest by the weekend will help nudge a cold front into the region Friday into Saturday. The nearby front coupled with some upper-level energy should trigger a better chance for storms later Saturday into Sunday morning. Upper-level winds will be a bit stronger too and this could lead to some stronger thunderstorm potential. It looks like storms could organize into more of a line or lines that sweep southeast through the area through Sunday morning. This might bring a better chance for higher wind gusts.

The forecast gets a little fuzzy from Sunday into next week. There will be enough ingredients in place with a combination of a nearby front and little storms dropping in on the northwest flow aloft to generate a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. The pattern looks like it may favor some bouts of organized clusters of storms that could bring some higher wind gusts at times. Temperatures will be warm, but with enough cloud cover around and some rain, highs should remain in the 80s.

Clear

Springfield

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 61°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 84° 61°

Wednesday

85° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 64°

Thursday

88° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 66°

Friday

90° / 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 90° 69°

Saturday

89° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 89° 67°

Sunday

86° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 66°

Monday

86° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

4 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

62°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

