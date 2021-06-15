Tuesday, June 15 Morning Forecast

This ridge of high pressure that has been dominating our forecast over the weekend will continue to keep us quiet and hot as we progress through the early part of the week. More sun is on tap across the Ozarks for our Tuesday with afternoon readings climbing back above average. Highs will top out in the low 90s for many locations along with a more muggy feel. Lows will be seasonable for this time of the year as the starry conditions hold. We’ll awaken to the low-mid 60s throughout the viewing area to kick-start our Wednesday. Sunshine will be the headline for our Hump Day with temps looking slightly warmer. The hotter trend in our temperatures doesn’t stop there with a more steamy feel on the menu Thursday and Friday. Highs look to surge back into the mid to possibly upper 90s around the region under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It’s looking like we’ll see a few more clouds around Friday ahead of a weak cold front that drops our way by Saturday. We are looking dry through the day at this point with the rain holding off until dark. This boundary really doesn’t usher in any cooler air though with highs still close to 90° on Saturday. We are tracking on and off storms throughout the day so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay weather aware. The threat of storms lingers Sunday as well but coverage is looking a bit more isolated. Another cold front approaches the Ozarks by the start of next week and this one looks to bring a round of showers and storms and finally some more refreshing temperatures. We’ll be monitoring the threat for any strong to severe storms as time gets closer. Afternoon readings are looking to dip back into the mid-80s by Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 65F. Winds NE/SE 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low 65F. Winds NE/SE 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 65°

Wednesday

92° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 67°

Thursday

94° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 71°

Friday

95° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 72°

Saturday

90° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 69°

Sunday

90° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 69°

Monday

86° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 AM
Sunny
5%
70°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
72°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
3%
88°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
2%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
89°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
4%
88°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
2%
80°

77°

10 PM
Clear
2%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
2%
75°

73°

12 AM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
14%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
68°
