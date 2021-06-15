Tuesday, June 15 Evening Forecast

A hot pattern has taken hold and it’s not going anywhere through the weekend.

For tonight, a front has stalled near I-49. This will be a focus for higher humidity tonight. Temperatures will be a little warmer there and there could be a few clouds as well.

The higher humidity will continue to remain focused near the front over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas into Wednesday. As temperatures climb, clouds will likely bubble up there with a few isolated showers possible by mid to late afternoon. Further east, skies will remain sunny with more comfortable humidity levels. Temperatures will once again rise above 90° in most spots.

The hot pattern will trend even hotter Thursday and Friday. There really isn’t much signal for any rain with skies remaining mostly clear. Humidity levels won’t climb too much but afternoon highs will. Temperatures will range from the low to mid-90s south to mid to upper 90s north and will make for the hottest weather of the summer so far.

It still looks like a weak cool front will dip into Missouri by this weekend. This will result in rain chances perking up a bit with the higher rain chances closer to the front on Saturday across Central Missouri. The front lifts north on Sunday, but there may be a weak upper-level storm moving through and it may be able to trigger a few spotty afternoon showers and storms across the area. Rain chances don’t look all that high either day. Temperatures will remain hot with highs generally in the low 90s.

Some relief from the heat should arrive on Monday with a stronger cold front that will be sweeping through during the day. The front should come with a chance for showers and thunderstorms with the highest chances probably lining up for areas along and south of the interstate. There will still be some room for highs near 90° ahead of the front south of the interstate.

Cooler air and lower humidity flowing into the area Tuesday will make for a nice summer day. Morning lows will be quite a bit cooler and afternoon highs should fall into the low to mid-80s.

The pattern should remain a little cooler through next week than the hot pattern we’re currently in and it may turn wetter too.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

85°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds NE/SE 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds NE/SE 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

86°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

85°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

85°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

83°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 67°

Wednesday

91° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 69°

Thursday

94° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 71°

Friday

95° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 72°

Saturday

92° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 92° 72°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 71°

Monday

87° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
86°

82°

9 PM
Clear
2%
82°

79°

10 PM
Clear
2%
79°

75°

11 PM
Clear
1%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
1%
74°

72°

1 AM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
13%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
13%
69°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
71°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
75°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
87°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
88°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
89°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
2%
90°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
88°
