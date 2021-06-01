Tuesday, June 1 Morning Forecast

After a more pleasant holiday weekend, the unsettled weather is returning to the region. Heavier rains have arrived in the Ozarks over the last 12 hours and we’re going to see more as we progress through our Tuesday. As this storm system moves through the viewing area, periods of rain are on the table with a few rumbles of thunder possible. The greater instability is in play to our south but a few storms could still develop. With all of the clouds and moisture in the atmosphere, temps will struggle through the day. Highs are only expected to top out in the 60s as winds remain from the southeast. This area of low pressure begins to track eastward through the overnight and that will allow our winds to turn around from the northeast. We’ll start to dry out some too but widely scattered showers will continue to swing through. Wrap-around clouds and showers skirt through tomorrow as the upper-level part of this system drops through. Again, with some instability, a clap of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. As northerly flow takes back over into Thursday, drier air streams in which will help break up the clouds. Mainly sunny skies are on the docket with a nice rebound in our temperatures. With the help of the sun, highs start to climb closer to the average for early June. More sun is in store for Friday with a ridge of high pressure briefly building in. This will keep the warmer temps around into this coming weekend with afternoon readings surging into the 80s. We’ll have the chance for isolated to scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday which is something to keep tabs on as we progress through the week. The start of next week is looking wetter as well with storms looking possible on Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer