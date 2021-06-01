Tuesday, June 1 Morning Forecast

After a more pleasant holiday weekend, the unsettled weather is returning to the region. Heavier rains have arrived in the Ozarks over the last 12 hours and we’re going to see more as we progress through our Tuesday. As this storm system moves through the viewing area, periods of rain are on the table with a few rumbles of thunder possible. The greater instability is in play to our south but a few storms could still develop. With all of the clouds and moisture in the atmosphere, temps will struggle through the day. Highs are only expected to top out in the 60s as winds remain from the southeast. This area of low pressure begins to track eastward through the overnight and that will allow our winds to turn around from the northeast. We’ll start to dry out some too but widely scattered showers will continue to swing through. Wrap-around clouds and showers skirt through tomorrow as the upper-level part of this system drops through. Again, with some instability, a clap of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. As northerly flow takes back over into Thursday, drier air streams in which will help break up the clouds. Mainly sunny skies are on the docket with a nice rebound in our temperatures. With the help of the sun, highs start to climb closer to the average for early June. More sun is in store for Friday with a ridge of high pressure briefly building in. This will keep the warmer temps around into this coming weekend with afternoon readings surging into the 80s. We’ll have the chance for isolated to scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday which is something to keep tabs on as we progress through the week. The start of next week is looking wetter as well with storms looking possible on Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Rain

Springfield Mo

55°F Rain Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
56°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Branson

57°F Rain Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

58°F Rain Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

58°F Rain Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
56°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 56°
Showers
Showers 60% 64° 56°

Wednesday

70° / 55°
Showers
Showers 40% 70° 55°

Thursday

76° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 76° 57°

Friday

80° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 61°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 64°

Sunday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 66°

Monday

77° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 77° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

7 AM
Rain
99%
55°

56°

8 AM
Rain
92%
56°

57°

9 AM
Showers
57%
57°

59°

10 AM
Showers
61%
59°

60°

11 AM
Showers
59%
60°

60°

12 PM
Showers
58%
60°

61°

1 PM
Showers
42%
61°

61°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
62°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
19%
62°

62°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
62°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
63°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
62°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
14%
62°

61°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
59°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

4 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

58°

5 AM
Foggy
24%
58°

58°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°
