Tuesday, June 1 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

A steady morning rain gave way to a few lingering showers across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. The rain kept temperatures unusually cool with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, about 20° cooler than normal. We’re looking at improving weather once we get past Wednesday.

For tonight, much of the area will continue to see cloudy skies with a few showers possible, especially after midnight. There could be some patchy fog as temperatures hold steady in the upper 50s.

Cloudy skies Wednesday morning will thin out a little bit during the afternoon. A few showers will remain possible throughout the day with temperatures climbing to near 70°.

Drier air will work in by Thursday morning, but with clearing skies, we may start the day with foggy conditions. Temperatures will be cool too with morning lows in the mid-50s. The early morning fog and clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. While most areas will remain dry, an isolated shower or two is possible, especially east of Hwy. 65.

Friday is shaping up to be our nicest day of the week. Patchy morning fog will give way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s. It looks like most areas will remain dry again.

The weekend has an early summer look and feel. Both Saturday and Sunday will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible both days with Sunday having the highest coverage as moisture levels build across the Ozarks.

We’ll find ourselves back in a cloudy and showery pattern Monday and Tuesday as a storms lifts north out of Texas and across the middle of the country. This will set up a conveyor belt of clouds and showers that will keep afternoon highs a little cooler too.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

59°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Showers in the Vicinity

Branson

61°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
59°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
56°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
60°F Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

61° / 57°
Showers
Showers 60% 61° 57°

Wednesday

70° / 54°
Showers
Showers 40% 70° 54°

Thursday

76° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 76° 57°

Friday

81° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 62°

Saturday

82° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 65°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 66°

Monday

77° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 77° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
60°

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
60°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
59°

59°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

2 AM
Few Showers
33%
59°

59°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
59°

59°

4 AM
Showers
43%
59°

59°

5 AM
Showers
38%
59°

59°

6 AM
Showers
36%
59°

59°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
59°

60°

8 AM
Few Showers
32%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

63°

10 AM
Few Showers
33%
63°

64°

11 AM
Showers
36%
64°

65°

12 PM
Few Showers
33%
65°

66°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
66°

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100