Tuesday, June 1 Evening Forecast

A steady morning rain gave way to a few lingering showers across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. The rain kept temperatures unusually cool with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, about 20° cooler than normal. We’re looking at improving weather once we get past Wednesday.

For tonight, much of the area will continue to see cloudy skies with a few showers possible, especially after midnight. There could be some patchy fog as temperatures hold steady in the upper 50s.

Cloudy skies Wednesday morning will thin out a little bit during the afternoon. A few showers will remain possible throughout the day with temperatures climbing to near 70°.





Drier air will work in by Thursday morning, but with clearing skies, we may start the day with foggy conditions. Temperatures will be cool too with morning lows in the mid-50s. The early morning fog and clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. While most areas will remain dry, an isolated shower or two is possible, especially east of Hwy. 65.

Friday is shaping up to be our nicest day of the week. Patchy morning fog will give way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s. It looks like most areas will remain dry again.

The weekend has an early summer look and feel. Both Saturday and Sunday will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible both days with Sunday having the highest coverage as moisture levels build across the Ozarks.

We’ll find ourselves back in a cloudy and showery pattern Monday and Tuesday as a storms lifts north out of Texas and across the middle of the country. This will set up a conveyor belt of clouds and showers that will keep afternoon highs a little cooler too.