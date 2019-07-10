Tuesday, July 9 Overnight Forecast

A soupy summer air mass will get a makeover by Thursday, but the heat will stick around.

For tonight, expect muggy and mostly starry conditions with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid-70s.

The steamy start to the day Wednesday will come with mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for a shower during the morning, but most areas will stay dry and temperatures will climb quickly. Some of the hottest readings of the summer so far are possible during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s. That will come with heat indices in the 100 to 105° range, prompting a Heat Advisory for Southwest Missouri from noon through 7pm.

A front will drop into the area by late afternoon triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms near the front. Strong winds could develop with the stronger storms. The thunderstorm activity will drop south into the evening hours before fading away.

Drier air will follow the front making for a more pleasant feel to the weather Thursday into Friday. Mostly sunny skies will still make for hot afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°, but we won’t have to deal with the humidity.

The dry pattern will continue through the weekend with humidity levels slowly climbing higher. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s over the weekend.

The remnants of what could be a developing tropical storm in the Gulf may slip by the area early next week. This would lead to an increase in moisture and rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures. Right now, it looks like the track of this system would pass by to the southeast.