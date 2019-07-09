Tuesday, July 9 Morning Forecast

Breaking News
Another warm and humid start this morning with both temperatures and dew points in the 70’s.

Hot and humid again today, high of 90 degrees will feel like 96 degrees thanks to oppressive dew points in the lower 70’s.

Our front that was draped southwest yesterday bends to the east. As showers/ storms bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day today, they will focus in the eastern Ozarks close to that front. Any stronger storms will be capable of heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Any storms that pop collapse shortly after sunset, we’ll be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid tonight with lows in the lower 70’s.

Tomorrow a cold front comes through the Ozarks late in the afternoon/ evening. This will give us plenty of time with the hot, humid, summery air mass to bubble fuel for showers/ storms. Expect scattered showers/ storms with one or two possibly strong to severe. Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning are the main threats, but isolated cases of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail can’t be ruled out.

It will be steamy, highs in the lower 90’s will feel like the middle/ upper 90’s.

Southerly winds shift to the north as the front comes through in the early evening hours. This will bring in a drier, more pleasant air mass. Dew points drop into the 60’s, still sticky but much less oppressive than we’ve been. As a result, Thursday will feel nice! Still warm in the upper 80’s but without the humidity/ heat index!

Temps climb again by Friday with highs at 90 degrees again.

The weekend turns steamy again. A high-pressure dome of heat/ humidity builds, highs in the low to middle 90’s will approach heat indices in the triple digits.

