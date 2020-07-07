Tuesday, July 7 Morning Forecast

Mostly sunny with isolated storm chances again today

Today will be much like yesterday.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90’s. Isolated showers/ storms could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day, especially to the southeast where more moisture will be pooled. Any spotty storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Most of us stay dry.

Mostly clear, warm, and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Another carbon copy tomorrow: mostly sunny, isolated storm chance, and hot with highs in the lower 90’s.

The pattern chances on Thursday with the jet stream, or path of storminess, starting to bend over the Ozarks. This will bring healthier chances for showers/ storms Thursday through Sunday. Specific timing of each round is still uncertain, stay tuned for details on that. Any organized storms would be capable of damaging winds.

Otherwise, expect some sunshine and temperatures still hot around 90 degrees.

There could be an overnight round of storms Saturday into Sunday. By Monday another big area of high pressure starts to build. That will really crank the heat by next week, some of our hottest temperatures of the year so far are possible.

Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 71°

Thursday

92° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 92° 69°

Friday

89° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 89° 69°

Saturday

93° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 69°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 89° 69°

Monday

92° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
20%
85°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
20%
87°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
20%
91°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
20%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
86°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

11 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

4 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

5 AM
Clear
0%
71°

