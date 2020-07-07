Tuesday, July 7 Morning Forecast

Today will be much like yesterday.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90’s. Isolated showers/ storms could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day, especially to the southeast where more moisture will be pooled. Any spotty storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Most of us stay dry.

Mostly clear, warm, and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Another carbon copy tomorrow: mostly sunny, isolated storm chance, and hot with highs in the lower 90’s.

The pattern chances on Thursday with the jet stream, or path of storminess, starting to bend over the Ozarks. This will bring healthier chances for showers/ storms Thursday through Sunday. Specific timing of each round is still uncertain, stay tuned for details on that. Any organized storms would be capable of damaging winds.

Otherwise, expect some sunshine and temperatures still hot around 90 degrees.

There could be an overnight round of storms Saturday into Sunday. By Monday another big area of high pressure starts to build. That will really crank the heat by next week, some of our hottest temperatures of the year so far are possible.