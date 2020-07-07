Tuesday, July 7 Evening Forecast

Hot weather isn’t going anywhere, but we should see better rain chances developing later this week.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms have popped up this afternoon. They’ll be most likely near the interstate and south, especially east of Hwy. 65. This is where the atmosphere is just a bit more supportive of rain. The showers will fade shortly after sunset with starry skies and muggy conditions the rest of the night.

The pattern is still stuck on repeat with Wednesday looking like the past couple of days. Sunny skies in the morning will give way to clouds bubbling up near noon. The atmosphere looks a little less supportive of rain Wednesday afternoon resulting in less coverage of isolated afternoon showers. Isolated showers that do fire up will tend to focus across areas further east. Temperatures will once again climb into the low 90s.

The pattern will shift into a wetter mode by Thursday as the jet stream carves out a trough in the Eastern U.S. This will open the door to increased rain chances Thursday through Sunday. Pockets of upper-level energy will generate clusters of storms that will drop in from the northwest starting Thursday. It’s unclear if a wave of storms will move into the area, or lingering upper-level energy will trigger scattered storms. Either way, look for showers and thunderstorms to be more widespread on Thursday. The later scenario for storms would allow temperatures to warm up into the 90s.

Another cluster of storms is expected to develop in the area Thursday night into early Friday. This activity will tend to favor Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. There could be some stronger storms Thursday or Thursday night that could generate strong winds.

Lingering rain Friday morning should quickly clear out with the rest of the day and night looking mostly dry. Clouds will thin out by afternoon with sunshine pushing temperatures up to near 90°.

Saturday looks hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Storms can’t be ruled out during the day, but storms look more likely Saturday night into early Sunday. Once again, strong winds will be possible with the stronger storms.

Morning clouds Sunday will thin out to partly cloudy skies by afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. A few isolated showers may try to pop up, but most areas will remain dry.

Hot temperatures and dry conditions will become the norm early next week as a summer ridge builds east into the area. The ridge is expected to expand east and strengthen throughout the week setting the area up for the hottest stretch of weather of the summer so far. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 90s by Tuesday and they could inch a bit higher later in the week as the ridge centers itself over the area and the ground dries out. Rain will be tough to come by too.