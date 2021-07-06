Tuesday, July 6 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 68°

Wednesday

90° / 69°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 20% 90° 69°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 70°

Friday

91° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 73°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 69°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 83° 67°

Monday

81° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 81° 67°

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
72°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
82°

78°

9 PM
Clear
3%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
6%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
71°

High pressure has been in control over the last few days and that has kept our weather pattern quiet and fairly comfortable. Some changes are on the horizon as we progress through the next 36 hours or so as this high moves eastward. That will open the gateway to our next storm system. A cold front moves our way by tomorrow and this will bring our next chance of showers and storms. Ahead of the boundary, warmer and more humid air streams into the Ozarks. Highs this afternoon will top out in the 80s and 90s under mainly sunny skies. Dew points will be back into the 60s as well making for the steamier feel. Just passing clouds are on the docket overnight but we’ll see more of those developing Wednesday as this boundary drops south. We’ll likely see widely scattered storms fire up during the afternoon with that instability on the rise. We don’t have any risk of severe weather at the moment but don’t be shocked we see a couple of stronger storms during the afternoon. This front tracks southeastward into Thursday but we could still see a stray storm as it attempts to stall around the area. We don’t get any cooler air into the area Friday in fact, winds turn back around from the south rather quick. Hotter conditions return to end the week with temps surging back into the 90s ahead of yet another cold front. This one is looking stronger and is looking to bring more widespread showers and storms to the Ozarks. Saturday and Sunday are definitely looking wetter as a result of this disurbance but Saturday the activity is looking a little more scattered compared to Sunday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers into Monday as this front stalls across the region.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 68F. Winds S 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 68F. Winds S 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

