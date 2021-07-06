Tuesday, July 6 Evening Forecast

Summer heat and humidity are on the way up after a bit of a break over the holiday weekend. We’ll find some spotty rain chances too over the next few days with wetter weather developing this weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and a warmer night with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will offer up a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 80s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. A cold front will be lurking just to the northwest by the end of the day triggering a few spotty showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the front west of I-49. A few isolated showers and storms are possible over the Ozarks, but most areas will stay dry.

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible near the front into the evening as it approaches the interstate. The showers will fade away through the remainder of the night as the front stalls near Hwy. 60.

The front will remain stuck over Southern Missouri through Thursday acting as a divider between generally dry weather north of the interstate and a few spotty showers and thunderstorms to the south. Temperatures will remain warm with afternoon highs back in the upper 80s.

The front will lift north across the area Thursday night with a hot air mass building in across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas on Friday. Friday is shaping up to the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s and heat indices near 100°. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest and most areas will stay dry. There is a signal for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms to the east, mainly near and east of Hwy. 63.

The next cold front will arrive late Saturday. This will be a stronger cold front bringing a more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms to the area. It looks like most of the rain will hold off until late in the day into Saturday night with rain chances higher to the north and northwest initially before building south and southeast Saturday night. The front will likely stall over the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms remaining possible through Sunday. Some heavy rain is possible this weekend and a few severe storms are possible too.

The front will wash out over the area Monday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms continuing. Hotter and drier weather will develop on Tuesday.