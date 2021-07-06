Tuesday, July 6 Evening Forecast

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 20% 88° 69°

Thursday

87° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 70°

Friday

90° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 73°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 69°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 83° 67°

Monday

84° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

78°

9 PM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
2%
76°

74°

11 PM
Clear
2%
74°

73°

12 AM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
6%
71°

71°

3 AM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
11%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
69°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
14%
70°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
74°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
81°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
87°

Summer heat and humidity are on the way up after a bit of a break over the holiday weekend. We’ll find some spotty rain chances too over the next few days with wetter weather developing this weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and a warmer night with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will offer up a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 80s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. A cold front will be lurking just to the northwest by the end of the day triggering a few spotty showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the front west of I-49. A few isolated showers and storms are possible over the Ozarks, but most areas will stay dry.

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible near the front into the evening as it approaches the interstate. The showers will fade away through the remainder of the night as the front stalls near Hwy. 60.

The front will remain stuck over Southern Missouri through Thursday acting as a divider between generally dry weather north of the interstate and a few spotty showers and thunderstorms to the south. Temperatures will remain warm with afternoon highs back in the upper 80s.

The front will lift north across the area Thursday night with a hot air mass building in across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas on Friday. Friday is shaping up to the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s and heat indices near 100°. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest and most areas will stay dry. There is a signal for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms to the east, mainly near and east of Hwy. 63.

The next cold front will arrive late Saturday. This will be a stronger cold front bringing a more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms to the area. It looks like most of the rain will hold off until late in the day into Saturday night with rain chances higher to the north and northwest initially before building south and southeast Saturday night. The front will likely stall over the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms remaining possible through Sunday. Some heavy rain is possible this weekend and a few severe storms are possible too.

The front will wash out over the area Monday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms continuing. Hotter and drier weather will develop on Tuesday.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 68F. Winds S 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 68F. Winds S 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

87°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

87°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

88°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

