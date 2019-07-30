Breaking News
Tuesday, July 30 Morning Forecast

A beautiful day ahead!

High-pressure is sliding in behind yesterday’s cold front. The cold front continues to push to our southeast, taking with it the very humid air mass we had in place yesterday. Behind the front lies much less humid air, today will be warm but not as sticky as yesterday!

Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs near average in the upper 80’s. With dew points in the low to middle 60’s, it will feel nice! A beautiful day to enjoy the Ozark Empire Fair!

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the middle and upper 60’s.

Tomorrow we’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds and mostly dry conditions. A storm complex dips in from the north and could bring a few isolated showers mainly to central Missouri. Most locations stay dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80’s.

By Thursday our high pressure moves back to the west, pulling a highway of storminess over the Ozarks. This will allow rounds of weak hiccups to roll through, prompting rounds of showers/ storms Thursday through Saturday.

Each round will be capable of locally heavy rain/ flash flooding. Early rainfall forecasts call for up to 1-2″ of rain over the next several days for areas west of HWY 65.

Highs stay in the middle and upper 80’s during this active pattern.

It looks like we could finally shake this front by Sunday, drying out early next week.

Today's Forecast

Springfield

Fair

Springfield

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 65°

Wednesday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 69°

Thursday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 69°

Friday

79° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 79° 69°

Saturday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 80° 66°

Sunday

85° / 65°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 85° 65°

Monday

86° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
3%
71°

71°

12 AM
Clear
4%
71°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
69°

69°

2 AM
Clear
4%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
5%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
5%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
5%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
66°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

Branson

