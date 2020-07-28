Tuesday, July 28 Morning Forecast

Rain and cooler temperatures settling in this week. We’re watching a pretty significant pattern shift from what we’ve seen throughout the month of July so far. The summer ridge that has made frequent visits to the area is shifting into the Southwest where it will stay into early August. A developing trough in the East will send a steady stream of upper-level rain triggers that will interact with a stalled frontal boundary in the region. All this adds up to a much cooler and wetter forecast.

Rain chances on Tuesday will tend to focus over Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas. Areas to the north and northwest will see drier weather and more sunshine where highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures look a few degrees cooler to the south.

Tuesday night looks fairly quiet, but rain chances will ramp up again on Wednesday as a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves into the area.

Another wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and overnight as the front makes a move back south across the area.

More waves of stormy weather are expected Friday into Saturday morning as a storm tracks across the area. The wet pattern will finally begin to dry out Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as the storm pulls away to the East.

Despite the stormy pattern, little to no severe weather is expected given the light winds in the atmosphere. The atmosphere will be primed to produce heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding will be possible. Rainfall totals through Saturday will be between 2 and 5″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Sunday and Monday look brighter with partly cloudy skies and a little less humidity. Temperatures will be pretty mild for early August too.