Tuesday, July 28 Morning Forecast

Rain and cooler temperatures settling in this week. We’re watching a pretty significant pattern shift from what we’ve seen throughout the month of July so far. The summer ridge that has made frequent visits to the area is shifting into the Southwest where it will stay into early August. A developing trough in the East will send a steady stream of upper-level rain triggers that will interact with a stalled frontal boundary in the region. All this adds up to a much cooler and wetter forecast.

Rain chances on Tuesday will tend to focus over Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas. Areas to the north and northwest will see drier weather and more sunshine where highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures look a few degrees cooler to the south.

Tuesday night looks fairly quiet, but rain chances will ramp up again on Wednesday as a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves into the area.

Another wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and overnight as the front makes a move back south across the area.

More waves of stormy weather are expected Friday into Saturday morning as a storm tracks across the area. The wet pattern will finally begin to dry out Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as the storm pulls away to the East.

Despite the stormy pattern, little to no severe weather is expected given the light winds in the atmosphere. The atmosphere will be primed to produce heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding will be possible. Rainfall totals through Saturday will be between 2 and 5″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Sunday and Monday look brighter with partly cloudy skies and a little less humidity. Temperatures will be pretty mild for early August too.

Overcast

Springfield

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 85° 71°

Wednesday

85° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 85° 70°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 85° 68°

Friday

81° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 81° 65°

Saturday

79° / 63°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 63°

Sunday

83° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 62°

Monday

84° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 84° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
40%
71°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
85°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

