Tuesday, July 28 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain hasn’t been as abundant today, but there have been widely scattered downpours across most of the area. Temperatures are feeling the impact of more widespread cloud cover with most locations staying below 90° today.

The pattern still favors wetter and cooler weather. Several pockets of upper-level energy will move across the area through Friday. This will generate bouts of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity and keep temperatures on the mild side as we head into August.

For tonight, rain coverage will decrease this evening with mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out through sunrise.

Wednesday morning will offer up a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming back into the 80s. A big pocket of upper-level energy will move in by afternoon kicking off widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Severe weather isn’t expected, but locally heavy rainfall could produce localized areas of flooding.

Wednesday’s wave of wet weather will wind down Wednesday night. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday. Both days will feature highs generally in the mid 80s.

A cold front is expected to slowly drop south across the area Thursday night. This will likely push the focus for heavier rain south into Arkansas by Friday with a chance for showers continuing throughout the day. Clouds will be widespread and temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Clouds and a chance for showers will hang on into Saturday, but the day doesn’t look like a washout. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Drier air will slowly work into the area making for a pleasantly cool start to the day Sunday with lows in the low 60s. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. It looks like there may be a chance for some showers Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday look mild and quiet with comfy cool morning lows and mild afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy and a few isolated showers are possible, but most of the area will remain dry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

86°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

81°F Few Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

80°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

85°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

85°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 71°

Wednesday

85° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 85° 70°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 85° 68°

Friday

79° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 79° 65°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 80° 62°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 83° 63°

Monday

83° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

83°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

Trending Stories