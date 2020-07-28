Tuesday, July 28 Evening Forecast

Rain hasn’t been as abundant today, but there have been widely scattered downpours across most of the area. Temperatures are feeling the impact of more widespread cloud cover with most locations staying below 90° today.

The pattern still favors wetter and cooler weather. Several pockets of upper-level energy will move across the area through Friday. This will generate bouts of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity and keep temperatures on the mild side as we head into August.

For tonight, rain coverage will decrease this evening with mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out through sunrise.

Wednesday morning will offer up a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming back into the 80s. A big pocket of upper-level energy will move in by afternoon kicking off widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Severe weather isn’t expected, but locally heavy rainfall could produce localized areas of flooding.

Wednesday’s wave of wet weather will wind down Wednesday night. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday. Both days will feature highs generally in the mid 80s.

A cold front is expected to slowly drop south across the area Thursday night. This will likely push the focus for heavier rain south into Arkansas by Friday with a chance for showers continuing throughout the day. Clouds will be widespread and temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Clouds and a chance for showers will hang on into Saturday, but the day doesn’t look like a washout. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Drier air will slowly work into the area making for a pleasantly cool start to the day Sunday with lows in the low 60s. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. It looks like there may be a chance for some showers Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday look mild and quiet with comfy cool morning lows and mild afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy and a few isolated showers are possible, but most of the area will remain dry.