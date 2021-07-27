Tuesday, July 27 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Thursday

98° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 98° 74°

Friday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 70°

Sunday

88° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 69°

Monday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 63°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
78°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
85°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
89°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
14%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
91°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
90°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
3%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
3%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
4%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
5%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
6%
78°

76°

2 AM
Clear
6%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
6%
75°

74°

4 AM
Clear
7%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
8%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
73°

The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere as we head through our Tuesday. Southerly flow prevails and this keeps the moisture in the atmosphere around as well as the hotter temperatures. This ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern as we head through the rest of the week with the hotter trend holding. Highs this afternoon will likely be a little warmer than yesterday, topping out in the lower 90s across the metro. Some locations SW of town could get into the mid-90s. We’ll see lots of sunshine too with feels like temps back close to the triple digits. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday into the latter half of the workweek. Heat Advisories have been issued for many of us just because of how humid it will be around the Ozarks. Heat indices will likely be above the century mark through the remainder of the week, so please remember your heat safety precautions. Another front looks to move our way by this weekend and this brings the chance for more showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout across the region but on and off storms are looking possible. Highs will be a touch more seasonable, with afternoon reading hanging out in the low to mid-90s. The best chance for storms is on the table Saturday and Sunday with still a stray storm or two possible Monday. Much cooler air starts to filter in by the start of next week with highs dipping back into the lower to middle 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

