Tuesday, July 27 Morning Forecast

The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere as we head through our Tuesday. Southerly flow prevails and this keeps the moisture in the atmosphere around as well as the hotter temperatures. This ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern as we head through the rest of the week with the hotter trend holding. Highs this afternoon will likely be a little warmer than yesterday, topping out in the lower 90s across the metro. Some locations SW of town could get into the mid-90s. We’ll see lots of sunshine too with feels like temps back close to the triple digits. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday into the latter half of the workweek. Heat Advisories have been issued for many of us just because of how humid it will be around the Ozarks. Heat indices will likely be above the century mark through the remainder of the week, so please remember your heat safety precautions. Another front looks to move our way by this weekend and this brings the chance for more showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout across the region but on and off storms are looking possible. Highs will be a touch more seasonable, with afternoon reading hanging out in the low to mid-90s. The best chance for storms is on the table Saturday and Sunday with still a stray storm or two possible Monday. Much cooler air starts to filter in by the start of next week with highs dipping back into the lower to middle 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer