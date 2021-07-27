Tuesday, July 27 Evening Forecast

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all the Ozarks tomorrow through Thursday at 9 pm. There are a few spotty showers on the radar, which helped keep some places cooler! Dew points are in the upper 70s resulting in most areas feeling like the temperature is in the upper 90s and 100s.

Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out a few degrees above the average low in the 70s, with mostly clear skies. The ridge will continue to build over the next few days, which will allow temperatures to increase. A high-pressure system will push into the region, which will keep us hot and dry. A few clouds will be in the skies tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures creep into the mid and upper 90s tomorrow, and by Thursday, a few areas will be flirting with the triple digits. The last time Springfield hit triple digits was August 25, 2014. In other words, this was 2,528 days ago, which is in the top 5 longest streaks of not seeing a 100-degree day. The hottest day on record was July 14, 1954, at 113. Luckily, Springfield will not even get close to this record. The feels-like temperatures will be very similar to today in the upper 90s and 100s.

As we continue through the workweek, the ridge will start to deflate over the weekend as the weak front drives south, which will bring a chance for showers and storms over the weekend. The best possibility will be in the eastern and northern Ozarks.

Hot and dry conditions will stick around for the rest of this week, with heat index values in the triple digits. The Heat Advisory will be in effect until Thursday at 9 pm. The weekend looks to bring a chance for showers, storms, and cloud coverage. All three of these things will help keep the temperatures a few degrees coolers.

It will be another good evening to get ice cream now and tomorrow to help cool yourself off a bit. If you want to brave the heat with more heat, tomorrow will be a good day to grill with calm winds and mostly sunny skies!