Tuesday, July 23 Morning Forecast

AHHH!! Refreshing start out there this morning!

A much cooler, drier Canadian air mass is filling in behind yesterday’s front. Temperatures and dew points are in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s — having it feel nice and pleasant out there this morning!

Canadian high pressure stays in control today through midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s feeling fantastic!

Skies will be starry and clear tonight. Lows will be cool and refreshing dropping into the upper 50’s! It will be crisp enough to open the windows, you might even want a light jacket if you have any early morning errands tomorrow!

Tomorrow afternoon will be much of the same. Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

The pleasant Canadian high pressure stays in control Thursday with low to middle 80’s common.

By Friday it starts to shift to the east, pulling a southerly wind back into the Ozarks. That will start a gradual, slow uptick in heat and humidity.

Highs will start to get back into the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees by Saturday and Sunday — closer to average and feeling a bit stickier. While it will be sticky, heat and humidity will not be nearly as oppressive as it was last week.

Our next cold front comes through with showers/ storms on Monday.