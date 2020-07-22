Tuesday, July 21 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spotty showers and thunderstorms bubbled up this afternoon with the emphasis east of Hwy. 65. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will remain possible overnight as a pocket of upper-level energy moves through. The highest rain chances will tend to be near and south of the interstate.

The overnight round of showers and storms will fade during the morning with additional spotty showers and thunderstorms flaring up during the heat of the afternoon. The focus for storms Wednesday should remain south of the interstate where temperatures will also be a little cooler.

Lingering upper-level energy will help trigger another round of spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. A developing summer ridge will intensify over the area Friday. This will help dry out the pattern with just a few spotty storms possible in the afternoon heat. It looks hotter on Friday too with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Weekend weather looks hot and mostly dry. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s. Rain will be tough to come by, especially on Sunday.

The ridge will start shifting west by Monday opening the door to a front to the north. This could trigger some storms to the north Monday afternoon that may try to drift south into at least Central Missouri Monday evening. Hot weather will hang around with highs in the low to mid 90s.

With the ridge in the West by Tuesday and a trough in the East a front will edge into the area. This should set off more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures shouldn’t be as hot either.

Some of the long-range guidance is pointing to a wetter finish to the month with the ridge expected to remain in the West. This will allow a front to hang out in the area triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms and tempering the heat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 71°

Thursday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 72°

Friday

93° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 93° 73°

Saturday

94° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 94° 74°

Monday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

76°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

Trending Stories