Tuesday, July 21 Overnight Forecast

Spotty showers and thunderstorms bubbled up this afternoon with the emphasis east of Hwy. 65. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will remain possible overnight as a pocket of upper-level energy moves through. The highest rain chances will tend to be near and south of the interstate.

The overnight round of showers and storms will fade during the morning with additional spotty showers and thunderstorms flaring up during the heat of the afternoon. The focus for storms Wednesday should remain south of the interstate where temperatures will also be a little cooler.

Lingering upper-level energy will help trigger another round of spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. A developing summer ridge will intensify over the area Friday. This will help dry out the pattern with just a few spotty storms possible in the afternoon heat. It looks hotter on Friday too with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Weekend weather looks hot and mostly dry. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s. Rain will be tough to come by, especially on Sunday.

The ridge will start shifting west by Monday opening the door to a front to the north. This could trigger some storms to the north Monday afternoon that may try to drift south into at least Central Missouri Monday evening. Hot weather will hang around with highs in the low to mid 90s.

With the ridge in the West by Tuesday and a trough in the East a front will edge into the area. This should set off more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures shouldn’t be as hot either.

Some of the long-range guidance is pointing to a wetter finish to the month with the ridge expected to remain in the West. This will allow a front to hang out in the area triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms and tempering the heat.