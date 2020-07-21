Tuesday, July 21 Morning Forecast

Scattered showers/ storms return today

The pattern stays unsettled today with a stalled front and hiccups rolling through. Scattered showers/ storms will be likely today. While not everyone will even get the rain, if one or two storms could grow tall enough, strong storms are possible. Threats include damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and lightning.

Expect it to be hot, but not extreme thanks to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

Much of the same tomorrow, still unsettled with a few showers/ storms possible. Highs hover the 90-degree-mark.

One more day of storm chances on Thursday before high-pressure strengthens and returns to the Ozarks. That high will squash storm chances by Friday and start to crank the heat again.

Expect sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the middle 90’s. With the humidity, expect heat indices to climb over 100 degrees. The extreme heat lasts through the weekend and lingers into early next week.

Clear

Springfield

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 71°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Thursday

91° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 91° 72°

Friday

93° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 73°

Saturday

94° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 74°

Monday

93° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 73°

Hourly Forecast

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
84°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
90°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
87°

86°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

