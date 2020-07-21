Tuesday, July 21 Morning Forecast

The pattern stays unsettled today with a stalled front and hiccups rolling through. Scattered showers/ storms will be likely today. While not everyone will even get the rain, if one or two storms could grow tall enough, strong storms are possible. Threats include damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and lightning.

Expect it to be hot, but not extreme thanks to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

Much of the same tomorrow, still unsettled with a few showers/ storms possible. Highs hover the 90-degree-mark.

One more day of storm chances on Thursday before high-pressure strengthens and returns to the Ozarks. That high will squash storm chances by Friday and start to crank the heat again.

Expect sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the middle 90’s. With the humidity, expect heat indices to climb over 100 degrees. The extreme heat lasts through the weekend and lingers into early next week.