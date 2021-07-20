Tuesday, July 20 Evening Forecast

We’re in the midst of a very quiet stretch of weather that will continue into Wednesday. The pattern features cooler than normal temperatures and some hazy sunshine thanks to wildfire smoke from fires in the West.

Tonight looks clear and quiet with temperatures falling to pleasant levels once again.

Wednesday looks very similar to Tuesday all the way around. We’ll start the day with hazy sunshine that will give way to some cloud cover as clouds bubble up by noon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s for highs with a near-zero chance for shower activity.

Rain chances will perk up by Thursday as the atmosphere moistens back up as moisture moves in from the south. That said, only expecting isolated afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still a bit below normal for late July.

The pattern stays fairly quiet into the weekend. A summer ridge will be building in from the west. This will lead to a gradual increase in temperatures with highs in the low 90s over the weekend. The ridge will also suppress rain chances to some extent, but there will still be a few isolated afternoon showers possible Friday through Sunday.

A front will try to move in from the northeast by Sunday into Monday and may be close enough to help boost rain chances a bit. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The heat shows no signs of letting up next week. In fact, it looks like it could be our hottest stretch of the summer so far. Lows will be in the 70s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s through the last week of the month. Heat index values will be in the 100 to 110° range. Rain chances look pretty low through the stretch too.