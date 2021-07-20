Tuesday, July 20 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 84° 64°

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 86° 67°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 88° 70°

Friday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 90° 71°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 92° 73°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 73°

Monday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
79°

75°

9 PM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

10 PM
Clear
2%
74°

72°

11 PM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
2%
71°

69°

1 AM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
7%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
8%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
9%
66°

65°

6 AM
Clear
9%
65°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
66°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
71°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
79°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

We’re in the midst of a very quiet stretch of weather that will continue into Wednesday. The pattern features cooler than normal temperatures and some hazy sunshine thanks to wildfire smoke from fires in the West.

Tonight looks clear and quiet with temperatures falling to pleasant levels once again.

Wednesday looks very similar to Tuesday all the way around. We’ll start the day with hazy sunshine that will give way to some cloud cover as clouds bubble up by noon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s for highs with a near-zero chance for shower activity.

Rain chances will perk up by Thursday as the atmosphere moistens back up as moisture moves in from the south. That said, only expecting isolated afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still a bit below normal for late July.

The pattern stays fairly quiet into the weekend. A summer ridge will be building in from the west. This will lead to a gradual increase in temperatures with highs in the low 90s over the weekend. The ridge will also suppress rain chances to some extent, but there will still be a few isolated afternoon showers possible Friday through Sunday.

A front will try to move in from the northeast by Sunday into Monday and may be close enough to help boost rain chances a bit. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The heat shows no signs of letting up next week. In fact, it looks like it could be our hottest stretch of the summer so far. Lows will be in the 70s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s through the last week of the month. Heat index values will be in the 100 to 110° range. Rain chances look pretty low through the stretch too.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

78°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

78°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100