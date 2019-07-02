Tuesday, July 2 Morning Forecast

Today will be much like yesterday.

A warm and humid start with both temperatures and dew points in the 70’s. Highs today soar back into the upper 80’s, feeling like the lower 90’s with the humidity.

Heat and humidity of the day combined with weak hiccups in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will fuel a few spotty showers/ thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Any storms would have locally heavy rain and lightning. Gusty winds and large hail is possible with any stronger storms.

These storms will be driven by the heat and humidity of the day, so once the sun sets, the storms will collapse.

Expect lingering clouds tonight with temperatures still warm, around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will be much of the same again, the pattern stays the same through much of the 7-Day. Heat and humidity, combined with weak upper-level hiccups, fuel widely scattered showers/ storms daily. Not everyone will see the storms due to the spotty nature. Storms will not be organized, but isolated strong storms could have heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and/or large hail.

Temperatures stay about average in the upper 80’s, with real feels in the lower 90’s.

The 4th of July will not be a washout, just check the KOLR10 Weather App to place those spotty storms before firing up the BBQ or heading out on the lake!