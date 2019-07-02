Tuesday, July 2 Morning Forecast

Warm and humid with spotty storms again today

Today will be much like yesterday.

A warm and humid start with both temperatures and dew points in the 70’s. Highs today soar back into the upper 80’s, feeling like the lower 90’s with the humidity.

Heat and humidity of the day combined with weak hiccups in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will fuel a few spotty showers/ thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Any storms would have locally heavy rain and lightning. Gusty winds and large hail is possible with any stronger storms.

These storms will be driven by the heat and humidity of the day, so once the sun sets, the storms will collapse.

Expect lingering clouds tonight with temperatures still warm, around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will be much of the same again, the pattern stays the same through much of the 7-Day. Heat and humidity, combined with weak upper-level hiccups, fuel widely scattered showers/ storms daily. Not everyone will see the storms due to the spotty nature. Storms will not be organized, but isolated strong storms could have heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and/or large hail.

Temperatures stay about average in the upper 80’s, with real feels in the lower 90’s.

The 4th of July will not be a washout, just check the KOLR10 Weather App to place those spotty storms before firing up the BBQ or heading out on the lake!

Fair

Springfield

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
70°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Branson

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Harrison

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 71°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 71°

Friday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Saturday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Sunday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Monday

90° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
85°

85°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
85°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

84°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

72°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

72°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

72°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
73°

