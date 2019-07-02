Live Stream

LIVE NOW /
Watch LIVE Stream NOW

Tuesday, July 2 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Steamy weather will be the constant into the weekend with a chance for at least a few showers and thunderstorms around on a daily basis.

For tonight, we’re looking at a lingering chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the early evening, mainly north and east as a boundary pushes across those areas.  The rest of the night looks pretty quiet, but a few showers and thunderstorms may try to bubble up near sunrise.

There will be a few triggers in place to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight across Kansas.  If these storms come together, they’ll likely help boost rain chances over Missouri on Wednesday.  Drier weather is expected further south with the higher rain chances closer to Central Missouri.  The risk for showers and thunderstorms will be there from the morning into the afternoon.  Temperatures outside of areas where rain falls will get hot again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

The fourth of July looks hotter and drier, but there will still be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms around from the afternoon into the early evening.  Afternoon highs will be near 90°.

More of the same is expected Friday through Saturday.  Look for hot and humid weather with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

A front may sag south and southwest into the Ozarks by Sunday.  This could boost rain chances.  Temperatures will remain steamy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.  The front will edge back to the northwest on Monday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.  Tuesday looks drier and hotter with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Springfield

More Springfield Mo
Fair

Springfield

83°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
70°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
69°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 71°
% ° 71°

Wednesday

85° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 71°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Friday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Saturday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Sunday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Monday

89° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
74°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
72°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

76°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
83°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
83°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
84°

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau