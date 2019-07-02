Tuesday, July 2 Evening Forecast

Steamy weather will be the constant into the weekend with a chance for at least a few showers and thunderstorms around on a daily basis.

For tonight, we’re looking at a lingering chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the early evening, mainly north and east as a boundary pushes across those areas. The rest of the night looks pretty quiet, but a few showers and thunderstorms may try to bubble up near sunrise.

There will be a few triggers in place to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight across Kansas. If these storms come together, they’ll likely help boost rain chances over Missouri on Wednesday. Drier weather is expected further south with the higher rain chances closer to Central Missouri. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will be there from the morning into the afternoon. Temperatures outside of areas where rain falls will get hot again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

The fourth of July looks hotter and drier, but there will still be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms around from the afternoon into the early evening. Afternoon highs will be near 90°.

More of the same is expected Friday through Saturday. Look for hot and humid weather with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

A front may sag south and southwest into the Ozarks by Sunday. This could boost rain chances. Temperatures will remain steamy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The front will edge back to the northwest on Monday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Tuesday looks drier and hotter with highs in the low 90s.