Tuesday, July 16 Overnight Forecast

Saying bye, bye to “Barry” means saying hello to a summer heatwave.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of the heatwave, one that will last into this upcoming weekend. There will still be a shot at some rain with a signal for at least a few showers and thunderstorms dropping east and southeast across areas east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will range from the mid-90s in the west during the afternoon to low 90s to the east.

The Thursday to Saturday timeframe looks hot and dry. A summer ridge will blanket the middle of the country. This will keep things quiet and hot with highs in the mid-90s on a daily basis. The heat will come with some humidity and heat index values will top 100°. An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for areas north of the interstate from Wednesday through Saturday with afternoon heat indices approaching 108°. A Heat Advisory has been posted to the south where heat indices will approach 106°.

The summer ridge will shift into the Western U.S. on Sunday, opening the door to a cool front. The front could generate some shower and thunderstorm activity during the late Sunday through Monday period. Temperatures will start to pull back as well. By Tuesday all of the area should be enjoying lower temperatures and humidity.