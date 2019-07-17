Breaking News
Tuesday, July 16 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Saying bye, bye to “Barry” means saying hello to a summer heatwave.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of the heatwave, one that will last into this upcoming weekend. There will still be a shot at some rain with a signal for at least a few showers and thunderstorms dropping east and southeast across areas east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will range from the mid-90s in the west during the afternoon to low 90s to the east.

The Thursday to Saturday timeframe looks hot and dry. A summer ridge will blanket the middle of the country. This will keep things quiet and hot with highs in the mid-90s on a daily basis. The heat will come with some humidity and heat index values will top 100°. An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for areas north of the interstate from Wednesday through Saturday with afternoon heat indices approaching 108°. A Heat Advisory has been posted to the south where heat indices will approach 106°.

The summer ridge will shift into the Western U.S. on Sunday, opening the door to a cool front. The front could generate some shower and thunderstorm activity during the late Sunday through Monday period. Temperatures will start to pull back as well. By Tuesday all of the area should be enjoying lower temperatures and humidity.

Fair

Springfield

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
71°F Clear
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Branson

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
1 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Harrison

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
72°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 74°

Thursday

94° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 74°

Friday

94° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

93° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 74°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Monday

84° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Clear
0%
74°

74°

12 AM
Clear
0%
74°

74°

1 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

74°

3 AM
Clear
0%
74°

74°

4 AM
Clear
14%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
17%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
19%
74°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
17%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
82°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
88°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
92°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
86°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
83°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
81°