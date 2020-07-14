Tuesday, July 14 Morning Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED for counties west of Springfield from 12 PM – 8 PM. Feel-like temperatures will be between 100°-105°. Drink plenty of water today and limit time outside if you can!

Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. There will be a few clouds and a few showers will be possible.

Overnight tonight a line of showers and storms will dive south in the Ozarks. This will bring rain chances and possibly a few strong to severe storms with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail.

Wednesday, we’ll have early shower chances and those will move out by lunchtime. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Thursday will be hot and humid with an isolated shower chance during the afternoon. Temperatures will once again top off in the lower and middle 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity really start to crank Friday into the weekend.

Friday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 90’s with feel-like temperatures between 100°-110° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

The heat continues into the weekend with highs flirting with 100°.

Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 93° 73°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Friday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Saturday

97° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 97° 75°

Sunday

98° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 98° 74°

Monday

98° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 98° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

87°

9 PM
Clear
10%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
10%
85°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
83°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

