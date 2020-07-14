Tuesday, July 14 Morning Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED for counties west of Springfield from 12 PM – 8 PM. Feel-like temperatures will be between 100°-105°. Drink plenty of water today and limit time outside if you can!

Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. There will be a few clouds and a few showers will be possible.

Overnight tonight a line of showers and storms will dive south in the Ozarks. This will bring rain chances and possibly a few strong to severe storms with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail.





Wednesday, we’ll have early shower chances and those will move out by lunchtime. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Thursday will be hot and humid with an isolated shower chance during the afternoon. Temperatures will once again top off in the lower and middle 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity really start to crank Friday into the weekend.





Friday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 90’s with feel-like temperatures between 100°-110° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

The heat continues into the weekend with highs flirting with 100°.