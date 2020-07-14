Tuesday, July 14 Evening Forecast

Hot and humid weather returned to the area today. Afternoon highs were in the low to mid 90s with patchy clouds helping temper the heat just a bit.

Heading into tonight, we can look forward to a warm and quiet night. Temperatures will only settle into the mid 70s for lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Rain should stay away for most of the night, but thunderstorms may approach from the northwest by sunrise along with a few isolated showers further south.

A wave of storms is expected to sweep across Central Missouri through Wednesday morning. Rain chances will fall off the further south you go with little to no rain expected near and south of the state line. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the morning.

By Wednesday afternoon the morning storms will have moved off to the east. Clouds will thin out with temperatures warming into the low to mid 90s. Some additional storms may pop closer to Rolla, or northeast of Springfield and these could become severe with some wind and hail possible. Little to no rain is expected across the rest of the area. Temperatures will be hottest over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas with where highs will top out in the mid 90s. Winds will also be gusty out of the southwest.

A front will slowly settle south across Southern Missouri Wednesday night. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible near the front, but most areas will remain dry.

The front should stall near the state line Thursday morning and will act as a focus for some pop up showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Most of the storms will stay well south of the interstate. Clouds will help temper the heat a little with highs mainly in the low 90s.

The front will lift back to the north Friday morning and could trigger some spotty showers and thunderstorms as it lifts north. Temperatures look a little higher with low to mid 90s expected.

The summer ridge will be in control over the weekend into early next week. This will make for mostly dry conditions and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 90s on a daily basis with upper 90s possible.

Clear

Springfield

89°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
75°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 100°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

88°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

86°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

87°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 95° 73°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 92° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 96° 73°

Monday

96° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

87°

9 PM
Clear
10%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
10%
85°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
83°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

