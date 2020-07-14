Tuesday, July 14 Evening Forecast

Hot and humid weather returned to the area today. Afternoon highs were in the low to mid 90s with patchy clouds helping temper the heat just a bit.

Heading into tonight, we can look forward to a warm and quiet night. Temperatures will only settle into the mid 70s for lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Rain should stay away for most of the night, but thunderstorms may approach from the northwest by sunrise along with a few isolated showers further south.

A wave of storms is expected to sweep across Central Missouri through Wednesday morning. Rain chances will fall off the further south you go with little to no rain expected near and south of the state line. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the morning.

By Wednesday afternoon the morning storms will have moved off to the east. Clouds will thin out with temperatures warming into the low to mid 90s. Some additional storms may pop closer to Rolla, or northeast of Springfield and these could become severe with some wind and hail possible. Little to no rain is expected across the rest of the area. Temperatures will be hottest over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas with where highs will top out in the mid 90s. Winds will also be gusty out of the southwest.

A front will slowly settle south across Southern Missouri Wednesday night. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible near the front, but most areas will remain dry.

The front should stall near the state line Thursday morning and will act as a focus for some pop up showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Most of the storms will stay well south of the interstate. Clouds will help temper the heat a little with highs mainly in the low 90s.

The front will lift back to the north Friday morning and could trigger some spotty showers and thunderstorms as it lifts north. Temperatures look a little higher with low to mid 90s expected.

The summer ridge will be in control over the weekend into early next week. This will make for mostly dry conditions and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 90s on a daily basis with upper 90s possible.